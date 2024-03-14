Majestic Theatre kicking off new Broadway in San Antonio series, including MJ, Moulin Rouge!

click to enlarge Matthew Murphy. Robert Petkoff performs as Harold Zidler on the North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

The Majestic Theatre's Broadway in San Antonio series is returning this September with 10 touring shows, four of which are making their Alamo City debut, venue officials revealed Thursday.Among the productions playing San Antonio for the first time are Michael Jackson-themed jukebox musicalTony Award-winning musical comedy, the 50-year revival ofand critically acclaimed, based on the groundbreaking 2001 Baz Luhrmann movie of the same name.

“It’s always exciting to reveal the Broadway in San Antonio season! Each season is curated to include the most anticipated touring productions, and the 24/25 season will be unlike any other,” Majestic Theatre General Manager Emily Smith said in an emailed statement.



This season's seven-show package also includes the option to add performances of Mean Girls, Hadestown and Mamma Mia! Reservations for the season are available now at the production company's website.



Tickets for individual shows will be available at a later date, according to organizers.



MJ The Musical



Sept. 24-29



Here's a rundown of the full season:

Mean Girls (Season option)

Nov. 8-10

Shucked

Nov. 26-Dec. 1

Peter Pan

Dec. 17-22

Hadestown (Season Option)

Jan. 10-12

Les Misérables

Jan. 29-Feb. 2, 2025

Funny Girl

Feb. 25-March 2, 2025



Mamma Mia! (Season option)

April 1-6, 2025

The Wiz

May 6-11, 2025

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

May 27-June 8, 2025