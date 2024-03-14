Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Majestic Theatre kicking off new Broadway in San Antonio series, including MJ, Moulin Rouge!

Tony Award-winning musical comedy Shucked and the 50-year revival of The Wiz are also making their SA debut.

By on Thu, Mar 14, 2024 at 1:30 pm

click to enlarge Robert Petkoff performs as Harold Zidler on the North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. - Matthew Murphy.
Matthew Murphy.
Robert Petkoff performs as Harold Zidler on the North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
The Majestic Theatre's Broadway in San Antonio series is returning this September with 10 touring shows, four of which are making their Alamo City debut, venue officials revealed Thursday.

Among the productions playing San Antonio for the first time are Michael Jackson-themed jukebox musical MJ The Musical, Tony Award-winning musical comedy Shucked, the 50-year revival of The Wiz and critically acclaimed Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based on the groundbreaking 2001 Baz Luhrmann movie of the same name.

“It’s always exciting to reveal the Broadway in San Antonio season! Each season is curated to include the most anticipated touring productions, and the 24/25 season will be unlike any other,” Majestic Theatre General Manager Emily Smith said in an emailed statement.

This season's seven-show package also includes the option to add performances of Mean Girls, Hadestown and Mamma Mia! Reservations for the season are available now at the production company's website.

Tickets for individual shows will be available at a later date, according to organizers.

Here's a rundown of the full season:

MJ The Musical
Sept. 24-29

Mean Girls (Season option)
Nov. 8-10

Shucked
Nov. 26-Dec. 1

Peter Pan
Dec. 17-22

Hadestown (Season Option)
Jan. 10-12

Les Misérables
Jan. 29-Feb. 2, 2025

Funny Girl
Feb. 25-March 2, 2025

Mamma Mia! (Season option)
April 1-6, 2025

The Wiz
May 6-11, 2025

Moulin Rouge! The Musical
May 27-June 8, 2025

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

March 6, 2024

