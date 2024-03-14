Majestic Theatre kicking off new Broadway in San Antonio series, including MJ, Moulin Rouge!

Among the productions playing San Antonio for the first time are Michael Jackson-themed jukebox musical MJ The Musical, Tony Award-winning musical comedy Shucked, the 50-year revival of The Wiz and critically acclaimed Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based on the groundbreaking 2001 Baz Luhrmann movie of the same name.
“It’s always exciting to reveal the Broadway in San Antonio season! Each season is curated to include the most anticipated touring productions, and the 24/25 season will be unlike any other,” Majestic Theatre General Manager Emily Smith said in an emailed statement.
This season's seven-show package also includes the option to add performances of Mean Girls, Hadestown and Mamma Mia! Reservations for the season are available now at the production company's website.
Tickets for individual shows will be available at a later date, according to organizers.
MJ The Musical
Sept. 24-29
Mean Girls (Season option)
Nov. 8-10
Shucked
Nov. 26-Dec. 1
Peter Pan
Dec. 17-22
Hadestown (Season Option)
Jan. 10-12
Les Misérables
Jan. 29-Feb. 2, 2025
Funny Girl
Feb. 25-March 2, 2025
Mamma Mia! (Season option)
April 1-6, 2025
The Wiz
May 6-11, 2025
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
May 27-June 8, 2025
