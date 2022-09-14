Marisela Barrera embodies the Donkey Lady and Ricardo Flores Magón in new photo exhibition

click to enlarge Paul Escamilla "Burra/Anarchist" will be on view through October 1.

Marisela Barrera takes center stage in a series of large-scale photographic prints animating the personas of the Donkey Lady, a figure from San Antonio folklore, and Ricardo Flores Magón, an exiled 1900s Mexican journalist who spent time in San Antonio.Barrera is a writer, performer and storyteller who utilizes her rasquache practice — in the spirit of the underdog — to engage communities by drawing from her own cultural identity.In addition to the photographs on display, the exhibition opening will feature live music from indie band Buttercup as well as a performance by Barrera herself."Burra/Anarchist" is presented as part of Fotoseptiembre and includes photographs by Al Rendon, Anthony Garcia, Antonia Padilla, Paul Escamilla and Guadalupe Acuña.