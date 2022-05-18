Mexican comedian Franco Escamilla brings Tour Gaby to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday

click to enlarge
Escamilla will perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday, May 20.
Mexican stand-up comedian Franco Escamilla has been around the globe with his comedy shows.
From London to Barcelona to Tokyo and across the United States, Escamilla knows how entertain audiences no matter what culture he's stepping into.
Born about 100 miles south of Mexico City, the 41-year-old comic has performed in venues including the Auditorio Nacional and the Arena Ciudad de México. He's also taken the stage with fellow Latino comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias at Crypto.com
Arena in Los Angeles.
Currently, Escamilla has two specials streaming on Netflix — 2018's Por la Anécdota
and 2019's Bienvenido al Mundo
. For a while, he had his own comedy show on Estrella TV called The Franco Escamilla Show
, and he's also made appearances on series including Bar Central, Drunk History
and Mr. Iglesias
.
Surprisingly, Escamilla said that at the start of his career he didn't like to admit he was a comedian. "I didn't want to be a comedian," he told the Yordi Rosado
podcast last year. "In fact ... I was embarrassed to say I was a comedian. I didn't like being told I was a comedian."
Now, it looks like Escamilla has learned to love the laughs.
$83.50-$143.50, 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
