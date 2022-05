Mexican comedian Franco Escamilla brings Tour Gaby to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday

click to enlarge Instagram / francoescamillaoficial Escamilla will perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday, May 20.

Mexican stand-up comedian Franco Escamilla has been around the globe with his comedy shows.From London to Barcelona to Tokyo and across the United States, Escamilla knows how entertain audiences no matter what culture he's stepping into.Born about 100 miles south of Mexico City, the 41-year-old comic has performed in venues including the Auditorio Nacional and the Arena Ciudad de México. He's also taken the stage with fellow Latino comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.Currently, Escamilla has two specials streaming on Netflix — 2018'sand 2019's. For a while, he had his own comedy show on Estrella TV called, and he's also made appearances on series includingandSurprisingly, Escamilla said that at the start of his career he didn't like to admit he was a comedian. "I didn't want to be a comedian," he told thepodcast last year. "In fact ... I was embarrassed to say I was a comedian. I didn't like being told I was a comedian."Now, it looks like Escamilla has learned to love the laughs.