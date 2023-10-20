BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Morgan's Wonderland to add $6 million in new attractions for 2024 season

Morgan's Wonderland is undergoing its largest expansion since it opened in 2010, and the park will close for four months following Halloween.

By on Fri, Oct 20, 2023 at 9:03 am

click to enlarge An artist's rendering shows off the coming Morgan's Wonderland ride Jette's Wonder Bikes. - Courtesy Photo / Morgan's Wonderland
Courtesy Photo / Morgan's Wonderland
An artist's rendering shows off the coming Morgan's Wonderland ride Jette's Wonder Bikes.
Morgan's Wonderland, the San Antonio theme park designed for people with special needs, will add $6 million in new attractions for its 2024 season, officials said Thursday.

The expansion is the largest since the park opened in 2010. The new attractions will include a 4D cinema, a passenger boat ride, a four-seat zip line named Rocket's Sky Flight Adventure and a wheelchair-accessible ride called Jette's Magic Bikes.

Morgan's Wonderland will close for four months after Halloween to undertake the expansion, according to park brass.

That closure means Morgan's Wonderland won't present "A Wonderland Christmas" this year, officials also noted. However, the park will partner with an outside organization to provide a holiday experience for members and season pass holders.

Following the expansion, Sensory Village at Morgan's Wonderland will house the new cinema, designed to give visitors the sensation of riding a roller coaster, complete with electric actuators and custom video screens. The coaster simulation will also include motion-disengage options for those who don't wish to experience a wild ride.

The passenger boat ride will take visitors around the park's 8-acre catch-and-release fishing lake, while Rocket's Sky Flight Adventure will soar above the body of water, offering views of the park from above.

Jette's Magic Bikes will feature six hang glider-style cars that hover above ground in a circular pattern.  Riders will be able to use pedals or hand cranks to make the cars swoop up and down.

Since opening, Morgan's Wonderland has welcomed over 2.7 million guests from 50 states and 120 countries, according to officials. 

