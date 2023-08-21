National Cinema Day returns for second year with $4 tickets, unlimited snacks

Participating theaters across the country, including EVO Entertainment and Santikos theaters, are offering $4 tickets for all movies, showtimes and formats.
What's more, moviegoers can enjoy unlimited sodas and bottomless popcorn for just $4, according to social media posts by both EVO Entertainment and Santikos.
Last year's inaugural National Cinema Day, organized by the Cinema Foundation, saw an estimated 8.1 million people buying $3 tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. This year, the event has been moved to Sunday and costs $1 more.
