National Cinema Day returns for second year with $4 tickets, unlimited snacks

The event returns on Sunday, Aug. 27.

By on Mon, Aug 21, 2023 at 1:38 pm

click to enlarge This year, the event will cost $1 more. - Shutterstock / bbernard
Shutterstock / bbernard
This year, the event will cost $1 more.
Moviegoers are in for a treat this Sunday, Aug. 27, as National Cinema Day returns for its second year.

Participating theaters across the country, including EVO Entertainment and Santikos theaters, are offering $4 tickets for all movies, showtimes and formats.

What's more, moviegoers can enjoy unlimited sodas and bottomless popcorn for just $4, according to social media posts by both EVO Entertainment and Santikos.

Last year's inaugural National Cinema Day, organized by the Cinema Foundation,  saw an estimated 8.1 million people buying $3 tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. This year, the event has been moved to Sunday and costs $1 more.

