New attraction to open at SeaWorld San Antonio's water park this weekend

The first 500 guests to enter SeaWorld San Antonio's Aquatica on Saturday will receive a free drawstring bag.
A new 15,000-square-foot water playground is opening at SeaWorld San Antonio’s Aquatica Water Park this weekend.
The Tikitapu Splash Zone will debut Saturday with a grand opening ceremony slated for 11:30 a.m. The latest addition to SeaWorld’s Aquatica will feature
three giant dumping buckets, four additional water slides and more than 100 new water play elements, including geysers, sprays and spouts.
Tickets to the Aquatica water park Saturday start at $46.99 and are available on SeaWorld's website
. The first 500 guests will receive a free Tikitapu Splash drawstring bag, according to a Facebook post from the amusement park.
Tikitapu Splash Zone is just the latest new attraction to open at SeaWorld this year. Last month, the park opened Catapult Falls
, which it billed as the world's first launched flume coaster.
