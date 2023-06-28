New exhibition at San Antonio Museum of Art celebrates the museum's hoppy history

click to enlarge Kaufmann & Strauss Company, courtesy of San Antonio Museum of Art Kaufmann & Strauss Company, New York, Lone Star Brewing Company, n.d., Oil on tin, Gift of Charles E. Mueller, 79.160

For more than two months, the San Antonio Art Museum's "Still Brewing Art" exhibit will showcase artifacts reflecting the building's earlier life as the Lone Star Brewery.The downtown facility was the first large mechanized brewery in Texas and a highlight of the Golden Age of American Brewing in the late 19th century.Now, through this exhibition, San Antonio residents will have the opportunity to see rare pre-Prohibition objects from this legendary brewery, in addition to old photographs, renovation plans and more.