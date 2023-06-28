Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

New exhibition at San Antonio Museum of Art celebrates the museum's hoppy history

'Still Brewing Art' debuts at SAMA on Friday, June 30.

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 9:30 am

click to enlarge Kaufmann & Strauss Company, New York, Lone Star Brewing Company, n.d., Oil on tin, Gift of Charles E. Mueller, 79.160 - Kaufmann & Strauss Company, courtesy of San Antonio Museum of Art
Kaufmann & Strauss Company, New York, Lone Star Brewing Company, n.d., Oil on tin, Gift of Charles E. Mueller, 79.160
For more than two months, the San Antonio Art Museum's "Still Brewing Art" exhibit will showcase artifacts reflecting the building's earlier life as the Lone Star Brewery.

The downtown facility was the first large mechanized brewery in Texas and a highlight of the Golden Age of American Brewing in the late 19th century.

Now, through this exhibition, San Antonio residents will have the opportunity to see rare pre-Prohibition objects from this legendary brewery, in addition to old photographs, renovation plans and more.

$10-$20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, June 30-Sep. 3, San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, samuseum.org.

