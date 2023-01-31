New exhibition by multidisciplinary artist JooYoung Choi debuts at Contemporary at Blue Star Friday

'Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith' features paintings, sculptures, animation and music from the Cosmic Womb, a sci-fi/fantasy world of Choi's creation.

By on Tue, Jan 31, 2023 at 8:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge JooYoung Choi, Like a Bolt Out of the Blue, Faith Steps In and Sees You Through, 2019. - JooYoung Choi / Courtesy of Contemporary at Blue Star
JooYoung Choi / Courtesy of Contemporary at Blue Star
JooYoung Choi, Like a Bolt Out of the Blue, Faith Steps In and Sees You Through, 2019.
The Contemporary at Blue Star is showcasing works by Houston-based multidisciplinary artist JooYoung Choi in "Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith."

The exhibition features paintings, sculptures, animation and music from the Cosmic Womb, a sci-fi/fantasy world of Choi's creation.

Through various media and intricate world-building inspired by childhood experiences, Choi uses her work to explore themes of identity, belonging, trauma and resilience. She also examines media representation of girls, women, intersex, transgender and nonbinary people of color. The exhibition highlights several of Cosmic Womb's characters and stories.

One of the featured works is Spectra Force Vive: Infinite Pie Delivery Service, a 33-minute film featuring multiple forms of animation, stop-motion, found objects and uniquely designed puppets representing characters of a wide spectrum of identities. This film and Choi's other colorful, immersive pieces will transport visitors into a new world.

Free, opening reception 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, on view noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 3-May 7, Contemporary at Blue Star, 116 Blue Star, contemporarysa.org.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Long-running San Antonio sports anchor Greg Simmons resigns from KSAT after DWI charge

By Sanford Nowlin

Greg Simmons started work at TV station KSAT in 1980.

Twitter users say ex-Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo almost let racial slur slip during AFC game

By Michael Karlis

Twitter users are giving former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo mixed reviews as an announcer.

Instagram account Deco Memes builds following with its spot-on critiques of San Antonio sprawl

By Bill Baird

Deco Memes creator Carlos Perez speaks during a recent appearance at PechaKucha.

Survey names San Antonio Spurs Coyote among worst NBA mascots

By Michael Karlis

The Spurs Coyote has entertained San Antonio since 1983.

Also in Arts

Long-running San Antonio sports anchor Greg Simmons resigns from KSAT after DWI charge

By Sanford Nowlin

Greg Simmons started work at TV station KSAT in 1980.

Twitter users say ex-Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo almost let racial slur slip during AFC game

By Michael Karlis

Twitter users are giving former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo mixed reviews as an announcer.

Instagram account Deco Memes builds following with its spot-on critiques of San Antonio sprawl

By Bill Baird

Deco Memes creator Carlos Perez speaks during a recent appearance at PechaKucha.

Survey names San Antonio Spurs Coyote among worst NBA mascots

By Michael Karlis

The Spurs Coyote has entertained San Antonio since 1983.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us