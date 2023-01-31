New exhibition by multidisciplinary artist JooYoung Choi debuts at Contemporary at Blue Star Friday

click to enlarge
JooYoung Choi / Courtesy of Contemporary at Blue Star
JooYoung Choi, Like a Bolt Out of the Blue, Faith Steps In and Sees You Through, 2019.
The Contemporary at Blue Star is showcasing works by Houston-based multidisciplinary artist JooYoung Choi in "Songs of Resilience from the Tapestry of Faith."
The exhibition features paintings, sculptures, animation and music from the Cosmic Womb, a sci-fi/fantasy world of Choi's creation.
Through various media and intricate world-building inspired by childhood experiences, Choi uses her work to explore themes of identity, belonging, trauma and resilience. She also examines media representation of girls, women, intersex, transgender and nonbinary people of color. The exhibition highlights several of Cosmic Womb's characters and stories.
One of the featured works is Spectra Force Vive: Infinite Pie Delivery Service
, a 33-minute film featuring multiple forms of animation, stop-motion, found objects and uniquely designed puppets representing characters of a wide spectrum of identities. This film and Choi's other colorful, immersive pieces will transport visitors into a new world.
Free, opening reception 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, on view noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 3-May 7, Contemporary at Blue Star, 116 Blue Star, contemporarysa.org.
