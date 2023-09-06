New exhibition 'Water Ways' debuts at San Antonio's Ruby City on Thursday, Sept. 7

click to enlarge Surasi Kusolwong, courtesy of Ruby City Surasi Kusolwong (b. 1965, Ayutthaya, Thailand; lives Bangkok, Thailand). Small is Beautiful (Gold Floating Market), 2002. Inkjet print on plywood with plastic fruit. 47 1/4 x 71 3/4 x 4 in.2007.1.252. Originally commissioned by Artpace San Antonio.

click to enlarge Mona Hatoum, courtesy of Ruby City Mona Hatoum (b. 1952, Beirut, Lebanon; lives London, UK). Mobile Home II, 2006. Furniture, household objects, suitcases, galvanized steel barriers, three electric motors, and pulley system. 46 7/8 x 86 5/8 x 236 1/4 in.2023.2.

Ruby City's newest exhibition, "Water Ways," unveils more than 50 paintings, drawings, photographs, prints and sculptures from regional, national and international artists.The featured artworks, almost entirely pulled from the Linda Pace Foundation/Ruby City Collection, focus on the theme of water, either literally or metaphorically. "Water Ways" invites viewers to wander depictions and recreations of lakes, rivers, oceans, pools and waterfalls. It also includes works that embody the unique and enamoring qualities of water — fluid motion, reflection and transformation.Artists featured in the exhibition include Ricky Armendariz, Joey Fauerso, Surasi Kusolwong and Jim Hodges."Water Ways" also showcases Ruby City's recent acquisition of the large-scale installation(2006) by internationally renowned artist Mona Hatoum. Hatoum will be present for the opening ceremony at 2 p.m. Sept. 9, which will include an informal walk-through and Q&A. A reception featuring live music and free refreshments will follow from 3-5 p.m.