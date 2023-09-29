BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

OPERA San Antonio is bringing a dark fairy tale to the Tobin Center's stage

Engelbert Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel is based on the Brothers Grimm children’s story of the same name.

By on Fri, Sep 29, 2023 at 1:27 pm

click to enlarge Hansel and Gretel will be sung in English with projected text. - Jeff Strout
Jeff Strout
Hansel and Gretel will be sung in English with projected text.
OPERA San Antonio will open its season with Engelbert Humperdinck’s fairy-tale opera Hansel and Gretel in early October.

The eerie and exciting opera is based on the Brothers Grimm children’s story of the same name. In the opera, siblings Hansel and Gretel become lost in a forest, eventually stumbling upon a gingerbread house, a bounty that seems too good to be true. As it turns out, it is: the pair is captured by a witch, and must fight to escape before she can eat them.

For the production, OSA will be joined by musicians from the Classical Music Institute, the Children's Chorus of San Antonio and Youth Orchestras of San Antonio, as well as dancers from Ballet San Antonio, making it a joint production of all of the Tobin Center’s resident companies.

Directed by OSA Artistic Director E. Loren Meeker, Hansel and Gretel stars Meechot Marrero as Gretel and Emily Fons as Hansel, with a supporting cast including Katharine Geoldner as the Witch, Deborah Nansteel as the Mother, and Levi Hernandez as the Father.

The opera will be sung in English with projected text.

Before each performance, attendees are invited to attend a pre-show lecture to learn background information about the performance and gain insight into the production of the night’s event.

$30-$195, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

