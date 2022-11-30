San Antonio's 2023 New Year's Eve party will feature live music, dancing and fireworks

This year's celebration, themed 'Dancing in the Streets,' is expected to draw around 70,000 people.

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022 at 10:57 am

click to enlarge Multiple bands and DJs are scheduled to perform at this year's celebration. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Parks Foundation
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Parks Foundation
Multiple bands and DJs are scheduled to perform at this year's celebration.

San Antonio's Celebrate SA! New Year's Eve bash is expected to bring some 70,000 revelers downtown to ring in 2023 with family-friendly activities, live music, food and a Texas-sized fireworks show.


Presented by the city, the San Antonio Parks Foundation and Michelob Ultra, the free party will take place on South Alamo Street between Market Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard. Festivities also will spill out along Villita Street and into the Arneson River Theatre.


Eddie & The Valiants, John Charlie's Heavy Love, LA 45, Joaquin and DJs Isaiahfromtexas and Lovedocument will provide music for this year's gathering, themed "Dancing in the Streets." The acts will perform on stages at South Alamo Street and the Arneson River Theatre.

In addition to food and vendor booths lining South Alamo and Villita Way, families will be able to enjoy live dance performances by Studio Avi SA.

Those looking to celebrate at home can check out a live broadcast  on News4 San Antonio beginning at 10:30 p.m.

Free, 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Dec. 31, Hemisfair, 434 S. Alamo St., and La Villita, 418 Villita St., (210) 212-8423, saparksfoundation.org.

