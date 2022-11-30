San Antonio's Celebrate SA! New Year's Eve bash is expected to bring some 70,000 revelers downtown to ring in 2023 with family-friendly activities, live music, food and a Texas-sized fireworks show.





Presented by the city, the San Antonio Parks Foundation and Michelob Ultra, the free party will take place on South Alamo Street between Market Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard. Festivities also will spill out along Villita Street and into the Arneson River Theatre.





Eddie & The Valiants, John Charlie's Heavy Love, LA 45, Joaquin and DJs Isaiahfromtexas and Lovedocument will provide music for this year's gathering, themed "Dancing in the Streets." The acts will perform on stages at South Alamo Street and the Arneson River Theatre.



In addition to food and vendor booths lining South Alamo and Villita Way, families will be able to enjoy live dance performances by Studio Avi SA.



