Public Theater of San Antonio closes out its 2022-23 season with Merrily We Roll Along

Mia Isabella Aguirre NYC Photography
Merrily We Roll Along tells its story with a twist — the plot runs in reverse order.
The final show in the Public Theater's 2022-23 season, Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along
begins its stint at the Russell Hill Rogers Theater in early August.
This seminal slice-of-life musical begins in 1976 at the premiere of big-shot filmmaker Franklin Shepard's (Tyler Galindo) latest feature. Franklin ruminates with two longtime friends Charley Kringas (Isidro Medina III) and Mary Flynn (Kayla Hernandez Friend) about his disdain for the lavish Hollywood life he thought he always wanted.
What follows is an intimate look at the past 20 years in reverse order, ending on a note of irony as the trio — penniless but positively optimistic — embark on their journey to stardom.
Nominated for the 1982 Tony Award for Best Original Score, Merrily We Roll Along
is a beloved piece of Sondheim's songwriting legacy. The master's other critically acclaimed musicals include West Side Story
, Sweeney Todd
and Into the Woods
.
The production's ornate two-story set, designed by Overland Partners Architects, is the firm's first live theater set since 2002.
$15-$45, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4-20, The Public Theater of San Antonio, 800 W. Ashby Place, (210) 733-7258, thepublicsa.org.
