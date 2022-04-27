Punk icon Henry Rollins' speaking tour arrives at San Antonio's Tobin Center Tuesday, May 3

click to enlarge Heidi May via Facebook / Henry Rollins He may be known for Black Flag and Rollins Band, but Henry Rollins has always been a writerly sort.

If you want to find out how old someone is, ask what Henry Rollins is famous for.Gen X and above are going to say, "Duh, he was the singer in Black Flag, and then he had the Rollins Band." Millennials, on the other hand ... Yes, we have reached a point in society where Henry Rollins has been doing spoken-word performances for longer than he sang for hardcore legends Black Flag ('81-'86) or was active in Rollins Band ('87-'03).Though, really, he's always been a writerly sort — a guy focused on words. For evidence, see, his hilarious and poignant diaries from the Black Flag years. And lest you think "spoken word" implies navel-gazing bullshit, the 61-year-old Rollins is a master of delivery and is, frankly, a helluva lot funnier than most stand-ups.Though don't make the mistake of thinking he's only funny. His self-deprecating style includes reminiscences of his life as well as his take on politics, life and, well, anything that grabs his attention.In addition to music and spoken word, Rollins has also appeared in a variety of movies () and TV series ().