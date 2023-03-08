Punnily-named kite and dog-themed Fest of Tails returns to San Antonio's McAllister Park Saturday

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Parks Foundation
The annual event is centered on two tailed things: kites and dogs.
The San Antonio Parks Foundation is presenting the latest iteration of this family friendly event celebrating both dogs and kites.
In addition to kite demonstrations and family kite flying, the gathering will include live music, food and a variety of vendors, including some selling pet products and treats.
What's more City of San Antonio's Urban Forestry program will conduct a tree giveaway, visitors will participate in the Tour de Tails bike ride and the longtime favorite Pooch Parade & Costume Contest invites attendees to dress up their furry friends. (Register at saparks.org
.)
A variety of animal welfare organizations will be on hand to offer pet registration, vaccinations, rescues and more.
Free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 11, McAllister Park, 13102 Jones Maltsberger Road, saparks.org.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter