Ragtime opens at San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre Friday

Based on E.L. Doctorow's 1975 novel of the same name, the grandiose musical Ragtime
weaves together the experiences of New Yorkers pursuing the American dream at the turn of the century.
The show depicts the disparate worlds of a wealthy white couple portrayed by Megan DeYoung and Christopher Steinmetz, a Jewish immigrant father (Rene Sandoval Jr.) along with his motherless daughter, and African American ragtime musician Coalhouse (Edward Burkley).
As a work of historical fiction, Ragtime
also throws many real historical figures into the musical mix, including J.P. Morgan (Chris Duke), Henry Ford (Marshall Chase), Booker T. Washington (E. L. Jones), Willie Conklin (Brian Hodges) and Harry Houdini (Antonio Cruz).
The play's blend of fact and fiction with the invigorating sounds of ragtime music thoroughly immerses audiences in early 20th century New York.
$18-$32, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 3-26, Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 267-8388, woodlawntheatre.org.
