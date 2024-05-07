Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio Asian Festival brings a variety of performances, food and fun to La Villita May 11

Organized by the Asian Resource Center of San Antonio, this year's festival highlights the fact that AAPI culture isn't a monolith.

By on Tue, May 7, 2024 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Goups including the San Antonio Chinese Alliance Dragon Dance Team, the Rhythmics School of Kathak Dance and Hula Halau ohana Elikapeka will perform at the event. - Courtesy Photo / Asian Resource Center of San Antonio
Courtesy Photo / Asian Resource Center of San Antonio
Goups including the San Antonio Chinese Alliance Dragon Dance Team, the Rhythmics School of Kathak Dance and Hula Halau ohana Elikapeka will perform at the event.
May marks the 33rd annual Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage month. Alamo City residents eager to celebrate need look no further than the San Antonio Asian Festival.

For one day, the streets of La Villita will fill with a diverse tapestry of performers, merchants, food vendors and tables from participating organizations ranging from the San Antonio Orchid Society and Lozano's Martial Arts studio to San Japan and Kawacon.

Organized by the Asian Resource Center of San Antonio, this year's festival highlights the fact that AAPI culture isn't a monolith. For example, groups including the San Antonio Chinese Alliance Dragon Dance Team, the North Indian Rhythmics School of Kathak Dance and the Hawaiian group Hula Halau ohana Elikapeka will show off the diversity of AAPI dance forms.

Dizzying variety also will be on display in the food offerings, which will range from Nepali-style dumplings from Momo House to Filipino cuisine from Kain Na.

San Antonio's Asian immigrant community has a long and rich history dating back to the 19th century, giving this gathering much to draw from. Kids under 12 get in free.

$15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 11, La Villita, 418 Villita St., asiancentersa.org/2024-asian-festival.

San Antonio store mistakenly sells Wembanyama ROTY T-shirts before award is given

By Michael Karlis

The NBA first revealed that Wemby was a top-three finalist for the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards on April 22.

Comedian Jo Koy will perform at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center this fall

By Sanford Nowlin

“I never take for granted that I get to live out my dream on the stage every week, and this new tour is something special that I can’t what to share with everyone,” Koy said in a statement.

Teachers and nurses get free admission to the San Antonio Zoo this week

By Michael Karlis

The San Antonio Zoo's new front entrance opened late last year.

11 San Antonio pools reopening next Saturday

By Sanford Nowlin

A total of 11 city pools will be open next Saturday. Admission is free.

Winners of annual San Antonio moviemaking contest to screen this Saturday

By Travis E. Poling

Mission Marquee Plaza will show the three winners of the annual #FilmSA Contest.

Comic Book Hero: Indie-comics legend Steve Rude presenting free painting workshop in San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

Steve Rude’s work draws inspiration from comic artists such as Jack Kirby along with American illustrators including Norman Rockwell and Andrew Loomis. While adept at penciling and inking, Rude is revered for his dynamic painting skills.
