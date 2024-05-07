San Antonio Asian Festival brings a variety of performances, food and fun to La Villita May 11

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Asian Resource Center of San Antonio
Goups including the San Antonio Chinese Alliance Dragon Dance Team, the Rhythmics School of Kathak Dance and Hula Halau ohana Elikapeka will perform at the event.
May marks the 33rd annual Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage month. Alamo City residents eager to celebrate need look no further than the San Antonio Asian Festival.
For one day, the streets of La Villita will fill with a diverse tapestry of performers, merchants, food vendors and tables from participating organizations ranging from the San Antonio Orchid Society and Lozano's Martial Arts studio to San Japan and Kawacon.
Organized by the Asian Resource Center of San Antonio, this year's festival highlights the fact that AAPI culture isn't a monolith. For example, groups including the San Antonio Chinese Alliance Dragon Dance Team, the North Indian Rhythmics School of Kathak Dance and the Hawaiian group Hula Halau ohana Elikapeka will show off the diversity of AAPI dance forms.
Dizzying variety also will be on display in the food offerings, which will range from Nepali-style dumplings from Momo House to Filipino cuisine from Kain Na.
San Antonio's Asian immigrant community has a long and rich history dating back to the 19th century, giving this gathering much to draw from. Kids under 12 get in free.
$15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 11, La Villita, 418 Villita St., asiancentersa.org/2024-asian-festival
.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed