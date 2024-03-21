San Antonio educator named as city's seventh poet laureate

click to enlarge
Educator and storyteller Eduardo "Eddie" Vega will begin his term April 1. An official ceremony is scheduled for April 15.
The City of San Antonio has named Educator Eduardo “Eddie” Vega its seventh poet laureate.
In addition to serving as an administrator at Holy Cross prep school, Vega is a poet, storyteller and spoken-word artist who's published two full-length poetry collections, Chicharra Chorus
and Somos Nopales
, according to San Antonio's Department of Arts and Culture.
He also edited Asinia Is How We Talk
, an anthology of Tejano poetry.
A self-described “taco poet,” Vega’s words have also been displayed on VIA Buses, downtown buildings and at the San Pedro Creek Cultural Park, according to his online bio.
“I’m very honored and excited to take on this responsibility of poet laureate for San Antonio — a city that welcomed me three decades ago, whose people have supported me, whose culture has enriched me, and which continues to be the creative energy behind this poet," Vega said in a statement.
Vega will begin his three-year term April 1. His appointment ceremony will take place at 6:15 p.m. April 15 inside City Council Chambers.
Vega replaces previous poet laureate Nepthali De Leon, who was removed four months into his term
after publishing a controversial tribute to late Mexican-American writer Roberto Cintli Rodriguez. The piece featured language some interpreted as racial slurs.
