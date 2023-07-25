San Antonio fave George Lopez returns to the Alamo City this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre Lopez will appear at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday and Saturday.

Singular Chicano comic George Lopez is returning to San Antonio for a weekend's worth of laughs.Although a Los Angeles native, Lopez emerged as an Alamo City favorite for hilarious bits gleaned from his experience being raised by his grandmother and growing up in a working-class bilingual household. He later broke out nationally with the pioneering ABC family sitcom, which later ran in syndication on Nick at Nite, becoming the favorite show of early-2000s children at sleepovers everywhere.He also hostedon TBS, the first Chicano-hosted late night talk show on an English-language network, and will appear in this year's upcoming superhero flickas the titular hero's tío.But Lopez isn't just the Blue Beetle's uncle. His gregariousness, talent for winning over crowds and often-bawdy humor qualify him for the title of America's Uncle.