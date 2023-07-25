LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio fave George Lopez returns to the Alamo City this weekend

Lopez will appear in this year's upcoming superhero flick Blue Beetle as the titular hero's tío.

By on Tue, Jul 25, 2023 at 3:34 pm

Lopez will appear at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday and Saturday.
Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
Lopez will appear at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday and Saturday.
Singular Chicano comic George Lopez is returning to San Antonio for a weekend's worth of laughs.

Although a Los Angeles native, Lopez emerged as an Alamo City favorite for hilarious bits gleaned from his experience being raised by his grandmother and growing up in a working-class bilingual household. He later broke out nationally with the pioneering ABC family sitcom George Lopez, which later ran in syndication on Nick at Nite, becoming the favorite show of early-2000s children at sleepovers everywhere.

He also hosted Lopez Tonight on TBS, the first Chicano-hosted late night talk show on an English-language network, and will appear in this year's upcoming superhero flick Blue Beetle as the titular hero's tío.

But Lopez isn't just the Blue Beetle's uncle. His gregariousness, talent for winning over crowds and often-bawdy humor qualify him for the title of America's Uncle.

$50.50 and up, 7 p.m. Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

