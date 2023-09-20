San Antonio Philharmonic makes season debut with concert featuring Igor Stravinsky's The Firebird

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Philharmonic The San Antonio Philharmonic will return to perform at the First Baptist Church for its second season.

The San Antonio Philharmonic opens its second season with a concert showcasing internationally acclaimed Korean violinist Chee-Yun and culminating in a performance of Igor Stravinsky's Suite from(1945).Under the baton of guest conductor Jeffrey Kahane, the ensemble returns to First Baptist Church to play a program featuring Latin Grammy-nominated Juan Pablo Contreras', followed by Édouard Lalo's, for which the Philharmonic will be joined by Chee-Yun, who performs with a 354-year-old Francesco Ruggieri instrument.The concert closes with the half-hour suite Stravinsky adapted from his one-act ballet, which originally debuted in Paris in 1910 to critical acclaim. A collaboration with Sergei Diaghilev's Ballet Russes,'s success opened the door for Stravinsky to compose additional ballets for the company, includingand his infamous