San Antonio Philharmonic makes season debut with concert featuring Igor Stravinsky's The Firebird

Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Philharmonic
The San Antonio Philharmonic will return to perform at the First Baptist Church for its second season.
The San Antonio Philharmonic opens its second season with a concert showcasing internationally acclaimed Korean violinist Chee-Yun and culminating in a performance of Igor Stravinsky's Suite from The Firebird
(1945).
Under the baton of guest conductor Jeffrey Kahane, the ensemble returns to First Baptist Church to play a program featuring Latin Grammy-nominated Juan Pablo Contreras' Mariachitlán
, followed by Édouard Lalo's Symphonie Espagnole
, for which the Philharmonic will be joined by Chee-Yun, who performs with a 354-year-old Francesco Ruggieri instrument.
The concert closes with the half-hour suite Stravinsky adapted from his one-act ballet The Firebird
, which originally debuted in Paris in 1910 to critical acclaim. A collaboration with Sergei Diaghilev's Ballet Russes, Firebird
's success opened the door for Stravinsky to compose additional ballets for the company, including Petrushka
and his infamous Rite of Spring
.
$35-$75, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23, First Baptist Church, 515 McCullough Ave., (210) 201-6006, saphil.org.
