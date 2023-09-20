BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio Philharmonic makes season debut with concert featuring Igor Stravinsky's The Firebird

Internationally acclaimed violinist Chee-Yun will also join the ensemble for a performance of Édouard Lalo's Symphonie Espagnole.

By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 8:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The San Antonio Philharmonic will return to perform at the First Baptist Church for its second season. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Philharmonic
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Philharmonic
The San Antonio Philharmonic will return to perform at the First Baptist Church for its second season.
The San Antonio Philharmonic opens its second season with a concert showcasing internationally acclaimed Korean violinist Chee-Yun and culminating in a performance of Igor Stravinsky's Suite from The Firebird (1945).

Under the baton of guest conductor Jeffrey Kahane, the ensemble returns to First Baptist Church to play a program featuring Latin Grammy-nominated Juan Pablo Contreras' Mariachitlán, followed by Édouard Lalo's Symphonie Espagnole, for which the Philharmonic will be joined by Chee-Yun, who performs with a 354-year-old Francesco Ruggieri instrument.

The concert closes with the half-hour suite Stravinsky adapted from his one-act ballet The Firebird, which originally debuted in Paris in 1910 to critical acclaim. A collaboration with Sergei Diaghilev's Ballet Russes, Firebird's success opened the door for Stravinsky to compose additional ballets for the company, including Petrushka and his infamous Rite of Spring.

$35-$75, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23, First Baptist Church, 515 McCullough Ave., (210) 201-6006, saphil.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Kelly Nelson

Kelly Nelson is a digital content editor for the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Groundbreaking Latina comedian Cristela Alonzo comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center Wednesday

By Amber Esparza

Alonzo's memoir details her lifelong work to foster a comedic career and tells of situations that compelled her to devote more of her time advocating for political change.

Painting by late San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño will return to spot where it's hung for 20 years

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño passed away after a battle with cancer on Feb. 13.

San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama says he's going for gold at next year's Paris Olympics

By Michael Karlis

The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris.

Deco Ballroom celebrates the start of spooky season with Edgar Allan Poe-themed Raven's Ball

By Amber Esparza

"Mother of Ravens" Lita Deadly is one of the night's featured performers.

Also in Arts

Painting by late San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño will return to spot where it's hung for 20 years

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio artist Jesse Treviño passed away after a battle with cancer on Feb. 13.

San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama says he's going for gold at next year's Paris Olympics

By Michael Karlis

The 2024 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris.

Tickets to San Antonio Spurs' home opener among priciest in NBA

By Michael Karlis

Tickets to San Antonio Spurs' home opener among priciest in NBA

Texas Monthly names San Antonio's Brackenridge one of state's best public golf courses

By Michael Karlis

Brackenridge Park, which opened in 1916, hosted the Texas Open for nearly four decades.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us