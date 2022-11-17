San Antonio Philharmonic's next concert features music evoking far-flung locales

The program to be performed on Nov. 18 and 19 will feature works by Ralph Vaughan Williams and Gustav Holst.

By on Thu, Nov 17, 2022 at 10:30 am

click to enlarge Under the direction of guest conductor Christopher Wilkins, the orchestra returns to perform at First Baptist Church. - Courtesy Photo San Antonio Philharmonic
Courtesy Photo San Antonio Philharmonic
Under the direction of guest conductor Christopher Wilkins, the orchestra returns to perform at First Baptist Church.
The San Antonio Philharmonic's latest concert will take listeners to inhospitable climes — from the frozen slopes of the South Pole to the far reaches of the solar system.

Under the direction of guest conductor Christopher Wilkins, the orchestra will perform Ralph Vaughan Williams' Sinfonia Antartica, which is derived from a score the composer wrote to accompany the film Scott of the Antarctic, a chronicle of Capt. Robert Falcon Scott's ill-fated Terra Nova expedition.

The Philharmonic will pair Sinfonia Antartica with a video created by Natural History New Zealand that features footage of the Antarctic landscape as well as film and photographic images from historic voyages to the continent, including Scott's tragic trek.

Rounding out the program is Gustav Holst's seven movement suite The Planets. If that number seems wrong, it's because the composer left out Earth and couldn't include Pluto because it had yet to be discovered.

Influenced by myth and astrology, Holst's Planets have remained steadfast in the popular imagination, from the inexorable, marching ostinato in "Mars, the Bringer of War" to the soaring melodies that mark "Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity."

$30-$65, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19, First Baptist Church, 515 McCullough Ave., (210) 201-6006, saphil.org.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas baseball legend Nolan Ryan involved in locally organized deal to buy the San Antonio Missions

By Sanford Nowlin

The MLB has approved the sale of the San Antonio Missions, sources told the Express-News.

Wheel of Fortune Live spins into San Antonio's Tobin Center in January

By Michael Karlis

The theatrical Wheel of Fortune experience will either be hosted by Antiques Roadshow star Mark L. Walberg or singer Clay Aiken, according to organizers.

Shop Local: 15 holiday gift ideas for the San Antonio art lovers on your list

By Bryan Rindfuss

San Antonio landmark ornaments by Felix Modern; tote by Clown Heart Studios; quilted jacket by Vacilando Studios.

Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will light up downtown San Antonio on Saturday, Nov. 19

By Ashley Allen

Luminaria 2022's light will shine far and bright across three music stages and one for film.

Also in Arts

Shop Local: 15 holiday gift ideas for the San Antonio art lovers on your list

By Bryan Rindfuss

San Antonio landmark ornaments by Felix Modern; tote by Clown Heart Studios; quilted jacket by Vacilando Studios.

Texas baseball legend Nolan Ryan involved in locally organized deal to buy the San Antonio Missions

By Sanford Nowlin

The MLB has approved the sale of the San Antonio Missions, sources told the Express-News.

San Antonio FC wins first USL championship against Louisville City FC

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio FC won their first USL championship, beating Louisville City FC 3-1 at Toyota Field on Sunday.

San Antonio Spurs will debut new City Edition jerseys Friday while playing Milwaukee Bucks

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs will debut new City Edition jerseys Friday while playing Milwaukee Bucks
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us