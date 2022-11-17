San Antonio Philharmonic's next concert features music evoking far-flung locales

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo San Antonio Philharmonic Under the direction of guest conductor Christopher Wilkins, the orchestra returns to perform at First Baptist Church.

The San Antonio Philharmonic's latest concert will take listeners to inhospitable climes — from the frozen slopes of the South Pole to the far reaches of the solar system.Under the direction of guest conductor Christopher Wilkins, the orchestra will perform Ralph Vaughan Williams', which is derived from a score the composer wrote to accompany the film, a chronicle of Capt. Robert Falcon Scott's ill-fatedexpedition.The Philharmonic will pairwith a video created by Natural History New Zealand that features footage of the Antarctic landscape as well as film and photographic images from historic voyages to the continent, including Scott's tragic trek.Rounding out the program is Gustav Holst's seven movement suiteIf that number seems wrong, it's because the composer left out Earth and couldn't include Pluto because it had yet to be discovered.Influenced by myth and astrology, Holst'shave remained steadfast in the popular imagination, from the inexorable, marching ostinato in "Mars, the Bringer of War" to the soaring melodies that mark "Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity."