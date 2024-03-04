FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio Public Library's free pop culture convention returns March 9

Pop madness features a number of special activities, from the Pokémon Champions Arena to the Cosplay Contest to the Origami Creation Station.

By on Mon, Mar 4, 2024 at 2:21 pm

Pop Madness, San Antonio Public Library’s annual pop culture convention, is returning at the perfect time — just as many students are getting out for spring break.

Held at downtown’s Central Library, the extravaganza usually boasts an embarrassing wealth of guest authors, artists, filmmakers, craft and gaming opportunities, and this year is no exception.

click to enlarge A Pop Madness attendee in cosplay. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Public Library
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Public Library
A Pop Madness attendee in cosplay.
Authors ranging from San Antonio horror specialist Johnny Compton to fantasy novelist Ehigbor Okosun will be around to talk about their craft, as will artists who run the gamut, from illustrator Usagi Wasabi to comic-book colorist Wes Hartman.

Those looking for a more hands-on experience can get their fix with board and video gaming on the second floor, or they can check out any number of special activities, from the Pokémon Champions Arena to the Cosplay Contest to the Origami Creation Station.

Food trucks and vendors also will peddle their wares to the pop culture-mad masses.

Free, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Central Library, 600 Soledad St., guides.mysapl.org/popmadness.

