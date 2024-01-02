LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio Spurs set to take on championship contender Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 4

The Spurs lost by 13 points in Wemby's first matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

By on Tue, Jan 2, 2024 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Spurs No. 1 draft pick Wembanyama is average nearly 20 points and over 10 rebounds a game in his rookie season. - Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Spurs No. 1 draft pick Wembanyama is average nearly 20 points and over 10 rebounds a game in his rookie season.
Following a loss to the Indiana Pacers in the In-Season Tournament semifinals, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis called out his head coach and teammates for the team’s lack of cohesion in crunch time.

With the addition of All-Star Damian Lillard, expectations are high for the Bucks, whose roster is constructed to win now. A lack of consistency, particularly on the defensive end of the floor, is something San Antonio can likely relate to as the Spurs continue to stack losses during a challenging season.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver praised Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama at the tournament, calling him “a terrific addition to the league.” Wembanyama is leading all rookies in points, rebounds, blocks and steals, and recently became the youngest player in NBA history with a 20-point, 20-rebound game.

Milwaukee’s bruising frontcourt of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez provides another nationally televised test for Wembanyama as he vies for Rookie of the Year honors.

$38 and up, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com, TNT.

