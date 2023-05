San Antonio veterans can redeem a free one-day admission to SeaWorld San Antonio

SeaWorld San Antonio will offer military veterans free one-day admission as part of its participation in Military Appreciation Month.Vets have until Sunday, May 14 to register online for the free tickets, which are also available for up to three dependents. Admission must be redeemed by Wednesday, July 9 and can be used at any one of SeaWorld's three park locations.“We are proud to honor active-duty military, veterans and their families with a complimentary visit to one of our parks,” SeaWorld Chief Executive Officer Marc Swanson said in an emailed statement.Active-duty military and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary admission all year long, according to SeaWorld officials.