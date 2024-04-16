It's chicken on a stick season! Fiesta San Antonio returns for its 2024 citywide bash

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Chicken on a stick is one of the many delicious dining options that will be on offer at this year's Fiesta events.

The Alamo City's favorite season has returned — and, no, we're not talking about spring. The 11-day party known as Fiesta San Antonio is back, bedazzling the city with dozens of events between April 18-28 that invite revelers to get their party on while raising money for local organizations. While this roundup isn't an exhaustive list of every party included in this year's celebration, it does offer an overview of the highlights every Fiesta fan should hit at least once. A comprehensive schedule of official 2024 Fiesta events is available at fiestasanantonio.org.

Fiesta Fiesta at the Alamodome

The Fiesta San Antonio Commission and City of San Antonio will jumpstart this year's citywide celebration with Fiesta Fiesta, held for the first time at the Alamodome's H-E-B Plaza. The grand carnival, meanwhile, will take place in Lot C. Despite the change of venue from Historic Market Square, Fiesta Fiesta will feature all its classic food, fun and activities, including a packed music lineup with a headlining performance from Tejano rapper ZEUS. El Mero Necio at 9 p.m. Before the night's main act, revelers can check out the People's Parade at 6:30 p.m. as well as shop, swap and peruse Fiesta medals at Pin Pandemonium in the plaza's center. The adjacent Fiesta Carnival will run through the entirety of this year's citywide party, but the kickoff event is one night only. Free, 4-11 p.m. Thursday, April 18, H-E-B Plaza at The Alamodome, 100 Montana St., alamodome.com.

Fiesta Oyster Bake

Oh shucks! The San Antonio-style celebration of the oyster, baked and otherwise, returns to St. Mary's University campus for its 108th year. Revelers can enjoy two days of food and fun honoring the delectable sea specimen and choose from a variety of music acts performing across five stages. This year's headliners range from '80s and '90s rockers Collective Soul and Stephen Pearcy of Ratt to country acts Casey Donahew and Kevin Fowler to Tejano titans Ram Herrera and Gary Hobbs. Proceeds from the St. Mary's Fiesta Oyster Bake go back to supporting students and programs at the university. $25-$175, 5-11 p.m. Friday, April 19, and noon-11 p.m. Saturday, April 20, St. Mary's University, 1 Camino Santa Maria, (210) 426-3324, oysterbake.com.

A Taste of New Orleans

Those already missing the food from Mardi Gras can rely on the San Antonio Zulu Association and its quintessential Fiesta event to keep the spicy Louisiana-style fare flowing. This year's Taste of New Orleans menu will showcase dishes including soft shell crab, crab au gratin, gumbos, seafood boils, etouffee and a host of other Creole and Cajun flavors. Live music options vary nightly, but are reliably strong. Children under 12 enter for free, and rides, play areas and activities such as face painting will keep them distracted while you chow down and laissez les bons temps rouler. $17-$35, 5-11 p.m. Friday, April 19, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, April 20, and noon-10 p.m. Sunday, April 21, Sunken Garden Theater, 3875 N. St. Mary's St., saza.org.

Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta

Those looking for an event that pivots toward outdoor activity rather than just stuffing one's face may want to explore the Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta, the "official kayaking event of Fiesta" — although, in actuality, there's still plenty of face-stuffing to go along with the outdoor activity. The South Side park festival invites visitors to celebrate nature on the San Antonio River with arts and craft activities, free kayaking and a fishing clinic from the Fin Addict Angler Foundation. Performances throughout the day include a drum circle, ballet folklórico and live music from cumbia orchestra Volcán. Free, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, April 21, Acequia Park, 8500 Mission Parkway, sariverauthority.org.

A Night in Old San Antonio

A Night In Old San Antonio — or NIOSA, as it's known to the party pros — spreads its mass consumption of finger foods across four nights and 14 culturally themed areas in and around downtown's La Villita Historic Village. More than 160 food, beverage and entertainment options allow partygoers to nosh on Crispy Shrimp Wraps and Yak-I-Tori in China Town, sopapillas and Steer-on-a-Stick in Frontier Town and shrimp po'boys and escargot in the French Quarter. In other words, NIOSA should have something to satisfy any Fiesta-goer's appetite. Children under 12 are admitted to the grounds for free with an accompanying adult and ticket. $20-$25, 5:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23-Friday, April 26, La Villita, 418 Villita St., (210) 226-5188, niosa.org.

Battle of Flowers Parade

One of Fiesta's most Flambeau-yant events — oh wait, wrong parade. Drawing an average of 550,000 spectators annually, the Battle of Flowers is one of the largest parades in the country and the biggest draw of the Fiesta season. So much so that many local offices, school districts and banks take the day off to accommodate attendance at the parade, which celebrates the revolutionary battles fought at the Alamo, Goliad and San Jacinto. Floats, buggies, marching bands and people from all walks of life will be bedecked with elaborate costumes, paper flowers and colors galore as they make their way through the streets of downtown San Antonio." $30-$40, 9:55 a.m. (Vanguard), 10:30 a.m. (Parade), Friday, April 26, Downtown San Antonio, battleofflowers.org.

King William Fair

Kicking off with a 9 a.m. parade, the King William Fair offers a full day of Fiesta fun for the entire family. Revelers flock to the historic, south-of-downtown neighborhood to close out the party season with food, music, shopping and live performances. The gathering features free admission for children under 11, and it offers a Kid's Kingdom overflowing with games, rides and attractions. More than 35 musicians, performers and artists are slated to perform at the day-long event, making it an eclectic and freewheeling way to wrap up the Fiesta season. $15-$20, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, April 27, King William Historic District, 122 Madison St., (210) 271-3247, kwfair.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed