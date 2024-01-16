EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

San Antonio Zoo brings back 'Name a Roach After your Ex' event

This year, the zoo is offering five Valentine's Day-themed romantic events for singles and couples.

By on Tue, Jan 16, 2024 at 12:50 pm

click to enlarge Donate $10 to the San Antonio Zoo and you can name this crawly critter. - Courtesy of the San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy of the San Antonio Zoo
Donate $10 to the San Antonio Zoo and you can name this crawly critter.
In time for Valentine's Day, the San Antonio Zoo has brought back its wildly popular "Cry Me A Cockroach" promotion, not to mention a host of other events that play up the holiday's more romantic side.

As the name suggests, the zoo is once again offering to name a cockroach, rat or vegetable after an ex-lover and let the jilted person watch as staff feeds it an animal. Folks 18 and older can get back at their not-so-special someone by donating at least $10.

The cockroach program is the zoo's best-known Valentine's Day promotion thanks to its national media exposure. However, this year, the facility is also staging other fundraisers for those looking to stoke the fires of romance instead of torching an ex.

For those seeking a mate, the zoo is offering Hippo poop-scented candles, available online for $15. Hippos use the unique scent of their scat to attract mating partners, in case anyone reading is unaware of how the beasts' romantic overtures work.

In a press release, San Antonio Zoo officials said this year's scent will be that of resident Timothy the Hippo. (Still the pitter-patter of your hearts, wildlife enthusiasts.)

That Hippo poop-scented fragrance might come in handy at the zoo's annual Meet Your Next Ex singles event, which runs 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 10. The 21-and-up gathering includes speed dating and untamed fun at Club Wild Thingz with DJ Mayhem. General admission tickets cost $30. VIP tickets priced at $100 include lounge access and all-inclusive drinks, according to zoo officials.

For those who have already found love, the zoo is offering a romantic Wild at Heart dining experience next to the Hippo exhibit. Diners will be able to partake in a six-course candlelit meal in a cave while surrounded by hippos and curious crocodiles. Tickets for the Feb. 14 dinner start at $175 per person.

Last but not least, the zoo is inviting couples to its inaugural Naughty by Nature tour. During the 45-minute, after-dark cart ride, a guide will explain the mating practices of animals housed at the facility. The tour will run various dates in February at $79 per person. Given the sultry subject matter, it's adults only.

Tickets for each event and the hippo dung-scented candles are available at the San Antonio Zoo's website.

