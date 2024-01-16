San Antonio Zoo brings back 'Name a Roach After your Ex' event

click to enlarge
Courtesy of the San Antonio Zoo
Donate $10 to the San Antonio Zoo and you can name this crawly critter.
In time for Valentine's Day, the San Antonio Zoo has brought back its wildly popular "Cry Me A Cockroach" promotion, not to mention a host of other events that play up the holiday's more romantic side.
As the name suggests, the zoo is once again offering to name a cockroach, rat or vegetable after an ex-lover and let the jilted person watch as staff feeds it an animal. Folks 18 and older can get back at their not-so-special someone by donating at least $10.
The cockroach program is the zoo's best-known Valentine's Day promotion thanks to its national media exposure
. However, this year, the facility is also staging other fundraisers for those looking to stoke the fires of romance instead of torching an ex.
For those seeking a mate, the zoo is offering Hippo poop-scented candles, available online for $15. Hippos use the unique scent of their scat to attract mating partners, in case anyone reading is unaware of how the beasts' romantic overtures work.
In a press release, San Antonio Zoo officials said this year's scent will be that of resident Timothy the Hippo. (Still the pitter-patter of your hearts, wildlife enthusiasts.)
That Hippo poop-scented fragrance might come in handy at the zoo's annual Meet Your Next Ex singles event, which runs 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 10. The 21-and-up gathering includes speed dating and untamed fun at Club Wild Thingz with DJ Mayhem. General admission tickets cost $30. VIP tickets priced at $100 include lounge access and all-inclusive drinks, according to zoo officials.
For those who have already found love, the zoo is offering a romantic Wild at Heart dining experience next to the Hippo exhibit. Diners will be able to partake in a six-course candlelit meal in a cave while surrounded by hippos and curious crocodiles. Tickets for the Feb. 14 dinner start at $175 per person.
Last but not least, the zoo is inviting couples to its inaugural Naughty by Nature tour. During the 45-minute, after-dark cart ride, a guide will explain the mating practices of animals housed at the facility. The tour will run various dates in February at $79 per person. Given the sultry subject matter, it's adults only.
Tickets for each event and the hippo dung-scented candles are available at the San Antonio Zoo's website
.
