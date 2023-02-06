San Antonio Zoo fundraiser allows donors to name a cockroach after their ex

Not all exes are from Texas — the zoo received over 7,000 donations from all 50 states and 30 different countries during last year's fundraiser.

By on Mon, Feb 6, 2023 at 10:50 am

Last year, the most popular cockroach names were Jacob and Sarah.
Shutterstock / luis2499
Last year, the most popular cockroach names were Jacob and Sarah.
Ever wanted to watch your ex get eaten by an animal? Well, the San Antonio Zoo is now making that dream a reality — sorta.

The zoo is once again offering its world-famous “Cry Me a Cockroach” fundraiser to disgruntled ex-lovers around the globe. For as low as $5, donors can name a vegetable, cockroach or rodent after their ex, which will be fed to one of the zoo's animals.

“Whether it’s a sour romance, a break-up with your work, or a collective dislike for a 2022 trend, the Cry Me a Cockroach fundraiser is here to help you leave that negativity behind,” Tim Morrow, president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo, said in a press release.

Last year, the most popular cockroach names were Jacob and Sarah — but not all exes are from Texas.

The San Antonio Zoo received over 7,000 donations from all 50 states and 30 different countries during the 2022 fundraiser, according to the press release.

Donors will receive a video of their cockroach, rodent, or veggie being eaten by one of the animals at the zoo to share on social media. What’s more, the donor can also opt for the video and a short personal message to be sent to your ex.

The fundraiser is going on now until Feb. 14.

