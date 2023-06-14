San Antonio Zoo's annual Pride Month celebration returns on Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo The after-hours, family-friendly event features a variety of entertainment and activities.

The third annual Night Out At The Zoo, a collaboration between the San Antonio Zoological Society and Pride San Antonio, is an after-hours, ticketed event where guests can celebrate the LGBTQ+ community alongside lions, tigers and bears — oh my!The family-friendly event will feature live music from DJ Alyson Alonzo, Kelany & The All-Nighters and the Live Oak Singers. Guests can grab food from the Spurs Street Eats food truck and explore animal experiences, enjoy HeroesNMore superhero appearances, learn about community resources and more.This year, guests will also be able to take advantage of a sensory safe space inside the event, provided by DisAbilitySA. And the zoo's residents aren't the only animals that will be in attendance — the Spurs Coyote will also make an appearance at 6:30 p.m.