VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

San Antonio Zoo's annual Pride Month celebration returns on Friday

Night Out At The Zoo will feature live music, superhero experiences and even the Spurs Coyote.

By on Wed, Jun 14, 2023 at 2:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The after-hours, family-friendly event features a variety of entertainment and activities. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
The after-hours, family-friendly event features a variety of entertainment and activities.
The third annual Night Out At The Zoo, a collaboration between the San Antonio Zoological Society and Pride San Antonio, is an after-hours, ticketed event where guests can celebrate the LGBTQ+ community alongside lions, tigers and bears — oh my!

The family-friendly event will feature live music from DJ Alyson Alonzo, Kelany & The All-Nighters and the Live Oak Singers. Guests can grab food from the Spurs Street Eats food truck and explore animal experiences, enjoy HeroesNMore superhero appearances, learn about community resources and more.

This year, guests will also be able to take advantage of a sensory safe space inside the event, provided by DisAbilitySA. And the zoo's residents aren't the only animals that will be in attendance — the Spurs Coyote will also make an appearance at 6:30 p.m.

$15-$20, 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 16, San Antonio Zoo, 3903 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 734-7184, sazoo.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The XFL lost $60 million this year, but 'The Rock' says he's playing the long game

By Michael Karlis

XFL League owners Dany Garcia (left) and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (right) award the championship trophy to the Arlington Renegades at the Alamodome on May 13.

San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan most beloved NBA Finals MVP, study says

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio sports fans can only hope that French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who many expect the Spurs will draft on June 22, will bring as many championships and finals MVP trophies to the Alamo City as Old Man River Walk.

Four ways to celebrate Juneteenth in San Antonio this week

By Dean Zach

The Juneteenth Block Party and Fair will take place at Crockett Park on Saturday.

Once known for figural works, artist James Cobb's latest show has him creating mini-universes

By Brandon Rodriguez

All the works in this exhibition were the result of working slowly rather than feeling the pressure to show or sell, Cobb said.

Also in Arts

Once known for figural works, artist James Cobb's latest show has him creating mini-universes

By Brandon Rodriguez

All the works in this exhibition were the result of working slowly rather than feeling the pressure to show or sell, Cobb said.

San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan most beloved NBA Finals MVP, study says

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio sports fans can only hope that French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who many expect the Spurs will draft on June 22, will bring as many championships and finals MVP trophies to the Alamo City as Old Man River Walk.

The XFL lost $60 million this year, but 'The Rock' says he's playing the long game

By Michael Karlis

XFL League owners Dany Garcia (left) and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (right) award the championship trophy to the Arlington Renegades at the Alamodome on May 13.

San Antonio Spurs fan shop at La Cantera to close, move to a new location this fall

By Michael Karlis

While the Spurs search for a new retail locations, a street side pop-up shop will be making stops around San Antonio and Austin all summer long.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us