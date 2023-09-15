San Antonio Zoo's annual Zoo Boo! is back for Halloween season

trick or treat stations, pumpkin painting, dance parties, costume contests and a hay maze, according to zoo officials.





Little ghouls can enjoy six separate spooky areas throughout the zoo, including the Scarecrow Sing-a-Long Express and Dia de los Muertos Plaza.

Standard admission tickets include access to Zoo Boo!, while members and annual zoo pass-holders can enjoy the event for free. Zoo officials encourages attendees to dress in their best best family-friendly spooky attire. Only children under 12 are permitted to wear masks, however.

From September 16 to October 31, visitors young and old can enjoy a variety of Halloween-themed attractions throughout the park, including