San Antonio Zoo's annual Zoo Boo! is back for Halloween season

By on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 at 12:35 pm

click to enlarge Trick-or-treating, a scavenger hunt and costume parties are among the diversions provided at the family-friendly Zoo Boo! - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Trick-or-treating, a scavenger hunt and costume parties are among the diversions provided at the family-friendly Zoo Boo!
The San Antonio Zoo is once again welcoming the spooky season with its annual Zoo Boo! event.

From September 16 to October 31, visitors young and old can enjoy a variety of Halloween-themed attractions throughout the park, including trick or treat stations, pumpkin painting, dance parties, costume contests and a hay maze, according to zoo officials.

Little ghouls can enjoy six separate spooky areas throughout the zoo, including the Scarecrow Sing-a-Long Express and Dia de los Muertos Plaza. 

Standard admission tickets include access to Zoo Boo!, while members and annual zoo pass-holders can enjoy the event for free. Zoo officials encourages attendees to dress in their best best family-friendly spooky attire. Only children under 12 are permitted to wear masks, however.

Tickets and more information are available on the zoo website.

