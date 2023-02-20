San Antonio's Alamodome to host first ever XFL Championship game in May

League co-owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made the announcement at the Alamodome Sunday.

By on Mon, Feb 20, 2023 at 11:52 am

click to enlarge The hometown Brahmas lost to the St. Louis BattleHawks 18-15 on Sunday during the XFL's opening weekend. - Wikimedia Commons / Michael Barera
Wikimedia Commons / Michael Barera
The hometown Brahmas lost to the St. Louis BattleHawks 18-15 on Sunday during the XFL's opening weekend.
More than 24,000 fans packed into the Alamodome Sunday to watch the hometown Brahmas take on the St. Louis BattleHawks during the reincarnated XFL's inaugural weekend of play.

Although the BattleHawks scored in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, beating the Brahmas 18-15, San Antonio still has reason to celebrate. League co-owner and Hollywood action star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced that the Alamodome will host the XFL's first-ever championship game.

"From now through May, our athletes have their eyes set on the championship game, and we're pumped to bring this historic event to the Alamodome," Johnson said. "Plus, on a very personal note, I started my wrestling career in San Antonio, specifically the Alamodome. This was my first Royal Rumble. The city, the fans, San Antonio and the state of Texas helped shape my career."

The big game will be played at the Alamodome at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, according to the league. Additional details, including ticket sale information, will be available at a later date.

"San Antonio is the perfect spot for the XFL's inaugural championship game, and we are more than ready to host this exciting event," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. "From the Alamo to the Riverwalk to the city's burgeoning culinary scene, XFL fans will have an array of fantastic entertainment options for championship weekend in San Antonio."

The Brahma's will next take on the Orlando Guardians in Florida at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 26. Fans can tune on and watch the game on ESPN.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

