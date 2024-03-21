Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

San Antonio's annual Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice is taking place Saturday

The two-mile-long march will depart from the Guadalupe Theater.

Thu, Mar 21, 2024 at 2:19 pm

click to enlarge Participants in the 2022 Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice make their way along the route. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Participants in the 2022 Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice make their way along the route.
San Antonio’s 28th annual Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice will take place this Saturday, honoring the legacy of the late Chicano civil rights leader.

The event will start at 9 a.m. with guest speakers at the intersection of Guadalupe and Brazos streets next to the Guadalupe Theater, according to organizers. At 10 a.m., participants will embark on a two-mile march down Guadalupe Street, taking a left down South Flores Street and a right on E. Cesar Chavez Boulevard, wrapping up at the Tower of the Americas at Hemisfair.

The conclusion of the march at Hemisfair will feature live music, food trucks and more guest speakers. Water stations and portable restrooms will be available at the halfway point, according to city officials.

From 8-10 a.m., VIA Metropolitan Transit will provide free Park & Ride Service from Lots B and C at the Alamodome to the start of the march. Return service will begin at 2:30 p.m. from Old Bowie Street next to the Institute of Texan Cultures.

The annual march is organized by the Cesar E. Chavez Legacy and Education Foundation and co-sponsored by the City of San Antonio.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

San Antonio educator named as city's seventh poet laureate

By Michael Karlis

Educator and storyteller Eduardo "Eddie" Vega will begin his term April 1. An official ceremony is scheduled for April 15.

March 20, 2024

