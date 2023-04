San Antonio's Pearl complex unveils 2023 Fiesta mural by artist Martha-Martinez Flores

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / The Pearl The Pearl's Fiesta 2023 mural was created by Martha-Martinez Flores.

Downtown's Pearl development on Tuesday unveiled an Insta-worthy Fiesta mural along with new medals commemorating San Antonio's annual citywide party.Created by Alamo City artist Martha-Martinez Flores, the mural features a metallic, piñata-style treatment of a larger-than-life declaration of "¡VIVA!" on a punchy orange background. It will be on display near Southerlegh Fine Food and Brewing, throughout April.The Pearl's 2023 Fiesta medals include both a red and a limited-edition black version, showing the dining and shopping destination's logo on an intricate circular background.The red medal is available for $12 at Adelante, Curio, Feliz Modern, Larder, Park Bar, Rancho Diaz and The Tiny Finch. The limited-edition black option runs $50 with a portion going to the San Antonio Food Bank.Both Pearl medals will also be available for sale online at Rancho Diaz and Feliz Modern Pop . The black medals are limited to one per person.