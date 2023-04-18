Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio's Pearl complex unveils 2023 Fiesta mural by artist Martha-Martinez Flores

The dining and shopping destination also debuted its 2023 Fiesta medals.

By on Tue, Apr 18, 2023 at 2:16 pm

click to enlarge The Pearl's Fiesta 2023 mural was created by Martha-Martinez Flores. - Courtesy Photo / The Pearl
Courtesy Photo / The Pearl
The Pearl's Fiesta 2023 mural was created by Martha-Martinez Flores.
Downtown's Pearl development on Tuesday unveiled an Insta-worthy Fiesta mural along with new medals commemorating San Antonio's annual citywide party.

Created by Alamo City artist Martha-Martinez Flores, the mural features a metallic, piñata-style treatment of a larger-than-life declaration of "¡VIVA!" on a punchy orange background. It will be on display near Southerlegh Fine Food and Brewing, throughout April.

click to enlarge The Pearl debuted its 2023 Fiesta medals Tuesday. - Courtesy Pearl
Courtesy Pearl
The Pearl debuted its 2023 Fiesta medals Tuesday.

The Pearl's 2023 Fiesta medals include both a red and a limited-edition black version, showing the dining and shopping destination's logo on an intricate circular background.

The red medal is available for $12 at Adelante, Curio, Feliz Modern, Larder, Park Bar, Rancho Diaz and The Tiny Finch. The limited-edition black option runs $50 with a portion going to the San Antonio Food Bank.

Both Pearl medals will also be available for sale online at Rancho Diaz and Feliz Modern Pop. The black medals are limited to one per person.

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

