San Antonio's The Pastie Pops amp up spooky season with All Hallows Tease burlesque show

click to enlarge Jasper St. James Mary Annette is one of the featured performers at this year's All Hallows Tease.

Burlesque troupe the Pastie Pops is ready to bewitch with its annual Halloween show. As always, expect an event that's both spooky and spellbinding.Jasper St. James, Mary Annette, Vixy Van Hellen, Natasha B. Capri, Pantie Oaklie, Scarlett Valentine, Dahlia Vixen, Eddie Divas, Miss Good and Ira Descent will deliver hauntingly hot performances.Meanwhile, host Camille Toe and Topsy Curvy will keep the festivities lively as they play out on the floor of the Bonham Exchange's Rainbow Ballroom.