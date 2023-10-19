BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio's The Pastie Pops amp up spooky season with All Hallows Tease burlesque show

Saturday's Halloween-themed show will feature hauntingly hot performances.

By on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 at 12:00 pm

Mary Annette is one of the featured performers at this year's All Hallows Tease.
Jasper St. James
Mary Annette is one of the featured performers at this year's All Hallows Tease.
Burlesque troupe the Pastie Pops is ready to bewitch with its annual Halloween show. As always, expect an event that's both spooky and spellbinding.

Jasper St. James, Mary Annette, Vixy Van Hellen, Natasha B. Capri, Pantie Oaklie, Scarlett Valentine, Dahlia Vixen, Eddie Divas, Miss Good and Ira Descent will deliver hauntingly hot performances.

Meanwhile, host Camille Toe and Topsy Curvy will keep the festivities lively as they play out on the floor of the Bonham Exchange's Rainbow Ballroom.

$20-$150, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, instagram.com/pastiepops.

Tags:

