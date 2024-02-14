San Antonio's Witte Museum offering guided tour of ancient rock-art murals

The tour will include a visit to the legendary White Shaman mural along with stops at sites not normally open to the public, including Tinaja Canyon, Presa Canyon and Upper Seminole Canyon.

By on Wed, Feb 14, 2024 at 5:22 pm

click to enlarge A guide points out details of the White Shaman rock-art mural. - Courtesy Photo / Witte Museum
Courtesy Photo / Witte Museum
A guide points out details of the White Shaman rock-art mural.
The Witte Museum later this month will offer a guided tour of some of the world's oldest and best-preserved rock art murals.

Billed as the 28th Annual Rock Art Rendezvous, the camping excursion scheduled for the weekend of Feb. 23-25 will include a visit to the White Shaman, a 3,000-year-old Native American rock-art mural west of San Antonio. The artwork lays out a sophisticated cosmology some consider North America’s first “book.”

The trip also will include rare opportunities to explore other rock-art sites not normally open to the public, including Tinaja Canyon, Presa Canyon, Upper Seminole Canyon, Meyers Spring, Bonfire Shelter and Eagle Cave, according to details shared by the Witte. 

Tickets for the trek includes dinner, breakfast and a camping or RV spot near the White Shaman preserve. Members of the Witte's archaeological and curatorial staff will offer presentations on the significant historical sites, and participants also will enjoy a full-moon star party with staff from the famed McDonald Observatory.

Rock Art Rendezvous, $175 ($150 for Witte members), Feb. 23-25, Witte Museum, 3801 Broadway, (210) 357-1900, wittemuseum.org.


