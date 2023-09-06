San Antonio's World Heritage Festival returns for 8th annual celebration

San Antonio's 8th Annual World Heritage Festival is now underway and running through this Sunday.



The event will celebrate San Antonio's cultural history highlighting its UNESCO World Heritage Site, the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park. The missions are the only such UNESCO site in Texas.



This year's festival will feature a range of events across different locations, including park ranger discussions with mission descendants, a San Antonio Food Bank cactus demonstration bed and a military tribute with music featuring the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band. A bike, walk and run event through the Mission River Reach and Mission San Jose are also on. the schedule.



The festival — put on by the City of San Antonio's World Heritage Office — coincides with the Organization of World Heritage Cities Solidarity Day on Sept. 8. The day will be celebrated by other UNESCO cities around the globe.



A complete list of dates and times for festival events is available online