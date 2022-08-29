San Japan gets spooky for its 13th anniversary convention in San Antonio

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon This year's con may be horror themed, but the usual SAN Japan fare will also be on offer.

In recognition of the superstitious baggage associated with its 13th anniversary, this year's iteration of the beloved anime and gaming convention San Japan is horror themed.Expect celebrations of horror anime as well as the horror-focused indie games that have exploded in the U.S. Even the con's featured guest is a nod to the horror theme — YouTube horror storyteller Mr. CreepyPasta.However, easily spooked guests have nothing to fear, according to the organizers. The usual San Japan fare, from a cosplay show to a maid cafe, will still be taking place.The con's slate of guests includes Japanese DJ and producer TeddyLoid, J-pop musician Takeru along with voice actors Jessica Calvello () and Oscar Seung (), to name just a few.