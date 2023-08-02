LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Sonic the Hedgehog sequel speeds into San Antonio's Mission Marquee Saturday

Audiences are encouraged to bring something comfy to rest on and treats to enjoy as they watch the film.

By on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 at 8:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge In the sequel, Sonic partners with his new friend Tails to stop Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles. - Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures
In the sequel, Sonic partners with his new friend Tails to stop Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles.
The 2022 follow-up to 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog is speeding into town for a free showing.

In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, villain Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns to earth after his initial defeat by the titular hero. This time, he's brought along new partner Knuckles (Idris Elba), and they're causing chaos as they search for the Master Emerald.

Sonic (Ben Schwartz) takes on the challenge to stop the dangerous duo from getting their hands on the source of ultimate power. Partnering with his new friend Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), Sonic gets the chance to prove his ability and heroism.

Audiences are encouraged to bring something comfy to rest on and treats to enjoy as they watch the film. Food trucks will be available for additional snacks, and pets are welcome.

Free, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, August 5, Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 212-9373, slabcinema.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Jace Gertz

Jace Gertz

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Frost Bank taking over AT&T Center naming rights, source says

By Brandon Rodriguez

A new corporate entity had claimed naming rights to the AT&T Center, according to a news report.

Tim Heidecker talks about mixing comedy and rock with his ‘Two Tims’ tour

By Mike McMahan

Heidecker came to prominence via the Adult Swim sketch comedy show Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!

Paul Reubens of Pee-wee Herman fame has died after private bout with cancer

By Sanford Nowlin

Paul Reubens poses with a Current cover story on the local love for Pee-Wee's Big Adventure in 2016.

Public Theater of San Antonio closes out its 2022-23 season with Merrily We Roll Along

By Caroline Wolff

Merrily We Roll Along tells its story with a twist — the plot runs in reverse order.

Also in Arts

Texas Hill Country's Hamilton Pool reopened for swimming

By Brandon Rodriguez

Water falls off the top section of rock into Hamilton Pool on a sunny day.

San Antonio's Frost Bank taking over AT&T Center naming rights, source says

By Brandon Rodriguez

A new corporate entity had claimed naming rights to the AT&T Center, according to a news report.

Paul Reubens of Pee-wee Herman fame has died after private bout with cancer

By Sanford Nowlin

Paul Reubens poses with a Current cover story on the local love for Pee-Wee's Big Adventure in 2016.

Kristi Waters becomes first drag performer to vie for role of San Antonio River Walk Queen

By Sanford Nowlin

Kristi Waters performs at Paramour at the Phipps.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us