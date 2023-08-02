Sonic the Hedgehog sequel speeds into San Antonio's Mission Marquee Saturday

click to enlarge Paramount Pictures In the sequel, Sonic partners with his new friend Tails to stop Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles.

The 2022 follow-up to 2020'sis speeding into town for a free showing.In, villain Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns to earth after his initial defeat by the titular hero. This time, he's brought along new partner Knuckles (Idris Elba), and they're causing chaos as they search for the Master Emerald.Sonic (Ben Schwartz) takes on the challenge to stop the dangerous duo from getting their hands on the source of ultimate power. Partnering with his new friend Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), Sonic gets the chance to prove his ability and heroism.Audiences are encouraged to bring something comfy to rest on and treats to enjoy as they watch the film. Food trucks will be available for additional snacks, and pets are welcome.