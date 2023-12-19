Spurs-Jazz game will be San Antonio homecoming for Jordan Clarkson

click to enlarge Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs San Antonio currently owns the worst record in the Western Conference.

Once again absent from the NBA's Christmas Day slate of games, the Spurs will host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night at the Frost Bank Center in a homecoming for Wagner High School standout Jordan Clarkson.The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year signed a three-year, $55 million contract extension with the Jazz over the summer and has recently been sidelined with a thigh contusion.Familiar with adversity, San Antonio currently owns the worst record in the Western Conference. After the team's 14th consecutive loss Keldon Johnson, the team's longest tenured player, reflected on the skid. "Nobody said it would be easy," Johnson told reporters following a 121-106 trouncing by the Pelicans in New Orleans. "Nobody's going to feel sorry for us, nobody's going to give us anything. We understand that if we want to win, we got to go out there and do the things that it takes to win."Limiting turnovers will be key against the Jazz as the Spurs look to get back into the win column.