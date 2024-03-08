Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Spurs kick off 8-game home stand against Steph Curry and the Warriors on Monday

Curry proved to be the difference maker when the two teams squared off in November, grabbing 35 points.

By on Fri, Mar 8, 2024 at 10:00 am

Keldon Johnson contributed 22 points last time the Spurs faced the Warriors.
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Keldon Johnson contributed 22 points last time the Spurs faced the Warriors.
With a little over a month remaining in the regular season, the Spurs kick off an eight-game home stand against Steph Curry and the Warriors that amounts to a late push to avoid the worst record in franchise history.

Curry proved to be the difference maker when the two teams squared off in San Francisco back in November, leading all scorers with 35 points. Devin Vassell paced the Spurs with 24 points in a close 112-118 loss, with Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson each contributing 22 points.

It will take a team effort to limit Curry, whose timeless shooting has kept Golden State in the Western Conference play-in tournament. As the Warriors hold on to the last vestiges of a fading dynasty, San Antonio seemingly has its sights set on the future.

"It's a very unselfish group," Gregg Popovich told reporters after a 122-127 loss to the Kings. "We always have a lot of assists. We just don't consistently shoot very well, and it makes it tough when you're in defensive transition all the time. So that's just a matter of forming your team as the years go by and working at it, but in this league you've got to have shooters all the way around."

$80 and up, 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com, NBA TV.

