Spurs will face stacked Celtics in New Year's Eve matchup in San Antonio

Kristaps Porzingis and the Celtics stand near the top of the Eastern Conference.

By on Fri, Dec 22, 2023 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Spurs forward Julian Champagnie faces off against the Clippers' Moussa Diabate earlier this season. - Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
Spurs forward Julian Champagnie faces off against the Clippers' Moussa Diabate earlier this season.
After adding All-Stars Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to their roster over the summer via trade, the reloaded Boston Celtics currently stand atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Former Spur Derrick White has excelled as a starter for the Celtics this season and was serenaded with MVP chants following a 30-point performance earlier this month that culminated in a win against the New York Knicks. White was named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team last season and has played a key role for the second-best defense in the league.

Despite Victor Wembanyama’s imposing presence in the paint, San Antonio’s defense skews closer to the bottom in team rankings. Reeling from a franchise-record losing streak that prompted changes to the starting lineup, the young Spurs have been plagued by critical third quarter lapses throughout the season, often when leading at the half.

Expect more struggles as the team seemingly prioritizes player development over wins in season two of its rebuild.

$55 and up, 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com, Bally Sports SW-SA.

