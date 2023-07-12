Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Teatro Audaz presents Texas premiere of The Ghosts of Lote Bravo

Teatro Audaz will perform the heartbreaking play at the Cellar Theater inside the Public Theater of San Antonio.

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 12:24 pm

click to enlarge The play revolves around a young girl's disappearance and her mother's eventual understanding of the hopes and dreams her daughter never told her about. - Courtesy Photo / Teatro Audaz
Courtesy Photo / Teatro Audaz
The play revolves around a young girl's disappearance and her mother's eventual understanding of the hopes and dreams her daughter never told her about.
The 2023 season of Teatro Audaz, a Latinx theater focused on both artistry and multiculturalism in entertainment, is in full swing, and its latest production is the Texas premiere of The Ghosts of Lote Bravo.

Set in Juarez, Mexico, and directed by Charles Falcon, the play revolves around a young girl's disappearance and her mother's eventual understanding of the hopes and dreams her daughter never told her about.

Teatro Audaz will perform the heartbreaking play at the Cellar Theater inside the Public Theater of San Antonio. Viewers should be aware that The Ghosts of Lote Bravo contains graphic sexual themes and depictions of violence.

Friday performances will be pay-what-you-wish nights with tickets running $5-$50. Those who choose to pay $30 or up on Fridays will receive a VIP experience with early entry, a thank you card and a free water and concession-stand snack of their choice.

$15-$35, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 13-23, The Cellar Theater at The Public, 800 West Ashby Place, (361) 444-3931, teatroaudaz.com.

