Teatro Audaz presents Texas premiere of The Ghosts of Lote Bravo

The 2023 season of Teatro Audaz, a Latinx theater focused on both artistry and multiculturalism in entertainment, is in full swing, and its latest production is the Texas premiere ofSet in Juarez, Mexico, and directed by Charles Falcon, the play revolves around a young girl's disappearance and her mother's eventual understanding of the hopes and dreams her daughter never told her about.Teatro Audaz will perform the heartbreaking play at the Cellar Theater inside the Public Theater of San Antonio. Viewers should be aware thatcontains graphic sexual themes and depictions of violence.Friday performances will be pay-what-you-wish nights with tickets running $5-$50. Those who choose to pay $30 or up on Fridays will receive a VIP experience with early entry, a thank you card and a free water and concession-stand snack of their choice.