The Amazing Acrocats prance back into San Antonio for a weekend of purrfect performances

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Amazing Acrocats
Chief Executive Human Samantha Martin trains the Acrocats using positive reinforcement clicker training.
For the third straight year, the professional circus troupe known as the Amazing Acrocats will purrade its way into San Antonio for a display of flipping felines.
Going strong since 2005, the company consists of adopted orphaned, rescued or stray cats, ranging from tuxedo bundle of energy Dixie ("the Dynamo") to black cat Buggles ("the Nerd").
It turns out you can train cats: with the help of positive reinforcement clicker training, Chief Executive Human Samantha Martin's cats flip cue cards, jump through hoops, balance on balls and perform other feats of flexibility and athleticism. They even make music together as Tuna and the Rock Cats — the world's only all-cat band, which includes cowbell, guitar, drums and piano — and the recently formed Jazz Cats, which features felines on clarinet, trumpet and sax.
Acrocats ticket sales help support Rock Cats Rescue, a nonprofit which promotes cat welfare and has helped 330 kitties find homes since 2009. But that's not all — the troupe's local partner for the show is the San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition, which will receive a portion of all ticket sales.
$25-$65, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18-Friday, April 19, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 1 p.m. Sunday, April 21, Josephine Theatre, 339 W. Josephine St., (210) 734-4646, rockcatsrescue.org/tourschedule.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed