Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

The Amazing Acrocats prance back into San Antonio for a weekend of purrfect performances

The Acrocats will strut their stuff at the Josephine Theatre from April 18-21.

By on Wed, Apr 17, 2024 at 1:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Chief Executive Human Samantha Martin trains the Acrocats using positive reinforcement clicker training. - Courtesy Photo / Amazing Acrocats
Courtesy Photo / Amazing Acrocats
Chief Executive Human Samantha Martin trains the Acrocats using positive reinforcement clicker training.
For the third straight year, the professional circus troupe known as the Amazing Acrocats will purrade its way into San Antonio for a display of flipping felines.

Going strong since 2005, the company consists of adopted orphaned, rescued or stray cats, ranging from tuxedo bundle of energy Dixie ("the Dynamo") to black cat Buggles ("the Nerd").

It turns out you can train cats: with the help of positive reinforcement clicker training, Chief Executive Human Samantha Martin's cats flip cue cards, jump through hoops, balance on balls and perform other feats of flexibility and athleticism. They even make music together as Tuna and the Rock Cats — the world's only all-cat band, which includes cowbell, guitar, drums and piano — and the recently formed Jazz Cats, which features felines on clarinet, trumpet and sax.

Acrocats ticket sales help support Rock Cats Rescue, a nonprofit which promotes cat welfare and has helped 330 kitties find homes since 2009. But that's not all — the troupe's local partner for the show is the San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition, which will receive a portion of all ticket sales.

$25-$65, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18-Friday, April 19, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 1 p.m. Sunday, April 21, Josephine Theatre, 339 W. Josephine St., (210) 734-4646, rockcatsrescue.org/tourschedule.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

It's chicken on a stick season! Fiesta San Antonio returns for its 2024 citywide bash

By Amber Esparza

Chicken on a stick is one of the many delicious dining options that will be on offer at this year's Fiesta events.

True Colors: Jeremy Sochan is putting his stamp on the Spurs and San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

Jeremy Sochan, 20, just finished up his second season with the San Antonio Spurs.

The McNay embraces maximalism with the De La Torre Brothers exhibition 'Upward Mobility'

By Bryan Rindfuss

De La Torre Brothers, Colonial Atmosphere

'A Particular Beauty' at San Antonio's McNay puts old works in new light

By Jonathan Rinck

The McNay's “A Particular Beauty” shines new light on 19th century French prints, paintings and drawings from its permanent collection.

True Colors: Jeremy Sochan is putting his stamp on the Spurs and San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

Jeremy Sochan, 20, just finished up his second season with the San Antonio Spurs.

Charles Barkley warns San Antonio folks to prepare for his arrival for 2025 Final Four

By Michael Karlis

Basketball commentator Charles Barkley has repeatedly taken jabs at Spurs fans for the size of their waistlines.

Poetry collection Texas, Being offers exploration of 'brutal and beautiful' state

By Yvette Benavides

The collection features 47 poems about the state of Texas.

Memorial service for beloved San Antonio ventriloquist Nacho Estrada taking place this weekend

By Michael Karlis

Nacho Estrada and his dummy Maclovio pose for a promo shot.
More

April 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us