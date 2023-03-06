The Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will return to downtown San Antonio in October

The festival is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

By on Mon, Mar 6, 2023 at 2:59 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Artists and performers showcase works in a variety of disciplines at Luminaria each year. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Artists and performers showcase works in a variety of disciplines at Luminaria each year.
Luminaria has announced the date and location for the 2023 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.

This year's event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Hemisfair and the Henry B. González Convention Center.

Luminaria is a nonprofit that is dedicated to producing and promoting the arts in San Antonio. The organization's annual festival is one of the most prominent contemporary art festivals in South Texas, and 2023 marks its 15th anniversary.

The organization has also put out an open call for participating artists. At the festival, Luminaria aims to highlight film, music, theater, spoken word, dance, fine art, sculpture, large structural installations, in-gallery installations, digital art, performance art and multi-media works.

According to Luminaria, the festival is primarily seeking Texas artists, but applicants from anywhere are welcome to apply.

“Our goal with Luminaria is to celebrate and support artists and give them a platform to inspire our community as a whole,” Luminaria Executive Director Yadhira Lozano said in a statement. “Through this open call process, we hope to encourage artists of all artistic genres representing the diverse voices and backgrounds of our artistic community to share their unique vision.”

Applications to be featured in the festival are open from March 6-26 through AnyArtist.org.

Free, 6 p.m.-midnight, Saturday, October 21, Hemisfair and Henry B. González Convention Center, 434 S. Alamo St. and 900 E. Market St., (210) 721-1670,  luminariasa.org.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas Tech suspends basketball coach over alleged 'racially insensitive' comments

By Michael Karlis

Texas Tech has yet to say who will replace Red Raiders Head Coach Mark Adams ahead of the Big 12 Tournament later this week in Kansas City .

MADiSON fever: Part 2 and VR version of the 'Scariest Video Game of All Time' coming up

By Enrique Lopetegui

The game MADiSON has a hybrid psychological horror-survival structure.

San Antonio-based iHeartMedia launches new Spurs podcast

By Michael Karlis

The new podcast will feature interviews with Spurs legends, including never-before-heard stories from the people who there from the very beginning, according to the press release.

Broadway in San Antonio unveils lineup of touring musicals, including Frozen, Beetlejuice and Annie

By Christianna Davies

Beetlejuice will come to the Majestic Theatre from Feb. 13-18, 2024.

Also in Arts

San Antonio-based iHeartMedia launches new Spurs podcast

By Michael Karlis

The new podcast will feature interviews with Spurs legends, including never-before-heard stories from the people who there from the very beginning, according to the press release.

Texas Tech suspends basketball coach over alleged 'racially insensitive' comments

By Michael Karlis

Texas Tech has yet to say who will replace Red Raiders Head Coach Mark Adams ahead of the Big 12 Tournament later this week in Kansas City .

Broadway in San Antonio unveils lineup of touring musicals, including Frozen, Beetlejuice and Annie

By Christianna Davies

Beetlejuice will come to the Majestic Theatre from Feb. 13-18, 2024.

Hairspray is the latest Broadway tour to come to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

By Caroline Wolff

The musical tells the story of spunky 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad, who has an untamable passion for dance.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us