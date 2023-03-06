The Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will return to downtown San Antonio in October

click to enlarge
Jaime Monzon
Artists and performers showcase works in a variety of disciplines at Luminaria each year.
Luminaria has announced the date and location for the 2023 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival.
This year's event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Hemisfair and the Henry B. González Convention Center.
Luminaria is a nonprofit that is dedicated to producing and promoting the arts in San Antonio. The organization's annual festival is one of the most prominent contemporary art festivals in South Texas, and 2023 marks its 15th anniversary.
The organization has also put out an open call for participating artists. At the festival, Luminaria aims to highlight film, music, theater, spoken word, dance, fine art, sculpture, large structural installations, in-gallery installations, digital art, performance art and multi-media works.
According to Luminaria, the festival is primarily seeking Texas artists, but applicants from anywhere are welcome to apply.
“Our goal with Luminaria is to celebrate and support artists and give them a platform to inspire our community as a whole,” Luminaria Executive Director Yadhira Lozano said in a statement. “Through this open call process, we hope to encourage artists of all artistic genres representing the diverse voices and backgrounds of our artistic community to share their unique vision.”
Applications to be featured in the festival are open from March 6-26 through AnyArtist.org
.
Free, 6 p.m.-midnight, Saturday, October 21, Hemisfair and Henry B. González Convention Center, 434 S. Alamo St. and 900 E. Market St., (210) 721-1670, luminariasa.org.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter