Three ways to celebrate Juneteenth in San Antonio this weekend

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon The Juneteenth Festival returns to Comanche Park this year.

Although Juneteenth is only in its second year as a federally recognized holiday, the San Antonio community has long been celebrating the holiday.Here's a few ways to mark the occasion in the Alamo City this weekend.In the heart of the east side, the San Antonio Juneteenth Commission will hold its weekend-longin Comanche Park. The event will kick off on Friday, June 17 with a fish fry and musical performances from The Legends and Ruben V. On Saturday and Sunday, Young James Brown and the P-Funk Outlaws will be the main musical acts and June 19 will also feature "Sunday Gospel," a church service in the park with guests Mama Dee and Gary Givens delivering the message.On Saturday, thewill be held at Alamo Beer Company, and will feature an array of vendors. The celebration, now in its second year and boasting sponsors such as H-E-B, VIA, University Health and a plethora of small businesses, had 3500 attendees last year. Funds raised from the event will go to the Dream Big Scholarship Fund. Admission is free, but tickets reservations are required. According to event organizers, social distancing will be enforced at the event.If you’re looking for an artsy way to celebrate Juneteenth, The Art of Four is hosting a constellation of events throughout weekend featuring work from local Black artists. On Friday, the organization is presenting aat the Red Berry Estate (). The following day awill be held at Artpace downtown (), and on Sunday festivities will culminate with aat Legacy Park featuring live music, food and drinks in addition to a showcase of artists' work ().