Three ways to view the total solar eclipse in San Antonio on April 8

During totality, it is possible to perceive the sun's corona.
A solar eclipse will pass over Mexico, the United States and Canada on April 8, with San Antonio and the Hill Country lying within its path of totality.
Unlike the annular eclipse the Alamo City experienced in October 2023 — described as a “ring of fire” eclipse for the bright ring of sunlight that surrounds the shadow of the moon during the eclipse’s peak — the moon will fully block out the sun when this eclipse reaches totality, causing the sky to darken in a manner akin to dawn or dusk. During totality, it will be possible to perceive the outer atmosphere of the sun, called its corona, according to NASA
.
The eclipse is approximated to begin at around 12:14 p.m. and end at 2:55 p.m., reaching totality at 1:34 p.m. The edge of the path of totality will cross over San Antonio from the southwest to the northeast, with the Hill Country towns of Kerrville and Fredericksburg located near its center. Totality there will last between three and a half to four minutes.
General information about the 2024 eclipse and safety guidelines for eclipse viewing are available at science.nasa.gov/eclipses
.
Though a mass influx of tourists is predicted to overwhelm the area — as many as 1 million out-of-state visitors are expected to come view the eclipse, according to the San Antonio Express-News
— with careful planning, it’s still possible to find a way to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime experience.
While many of San Antonio’s famous landmarks and major attractions lie outside the eclipse’s path of totality, these Alamo City viewing options will allow those eager to experience the eclipse to do so at its fullest.
San Antonio Parks
Local parks including Friedrich Wilderness Park (21395 Milsa Drive
) and most of McAllister Park (13102 Jones Maltsberger Road
), as well as Government Canyon State Natural Area (12861 Galm Road
), lie within the eclipse’s path of totality.
Starting April 2, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department will provide free viewing glasses for pickup at all local community centers as well as adult and senior centers, while supplies last.
On April 8, the department will host themed activities from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at several parks and community centers where the total eclipse will be visible, including Eisenhower Park (19399 NW Military Highway
), Phil Hardberger Park (13203 Blanco Road and 8400 NW Military Highway
), Ward Community Center (435 E. Sunshine Drive
) and Yates Community Center (568 Rasa Drive
).
Eclipse event information is available at sanantonio.gov/ParksAndRec/News-Events/Events
.
Natural Bridge Caverns
NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio
The path of totality of the April 2024 solar eclipse will cross over the Hill Country and a portion of San Antonio.
On this occasion, visitors will want to eschew Natural Bridge Caverns’ underground wonders for a view of the sky from the meadow on its grounds, which will offer a vantage point to witness the total eclipse. The landmark is offering a variety of VIP viewing packages that include admission to its eclipse viewing area as well as amenities including eclipse glasses, reserved lounge chairs and a lunch buffet ($32.99-$199.99, noon-3 p.m., 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road, naturalbridgecaverns.com/eclipse
).
SeaWorld and Six Flags Fiesta Texas
Amusement parks SeaWorld and Six Flags Fiesta Texas both lie in the path of totality, and both are hosting eclipse-watching parties to mark the occasion.
Sea World is offering complimentary themed eclipse-viewing glasses to the first 2,500 park guests to arrive, educational presentations by representatives from Southwest Research Institute and more activities, which are included with the day’s admission price ($29.99, 11 a.m., 10500 SeaWorld Drive, seaworld.com/san-antonio
).
Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ daylong eclipse festivities include a Total Eclipse Drone and Fireworks Show at 1:30 p.m. The park is offering various eclipse-viewing packages, which must be purchased in addition to regular admission. The add-on packages include eclipse glasses and other souvenirs as well as admission to the drone and fireworks viewing area at Lone Star Lil’s ($68.99-$108.99, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 17000 IH-10 West, sixflags.com/fiestatexas
).
