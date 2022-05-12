Times may be tough, but local comic Edward Hernandez wants to get San Antonio laughing

click to enlarge Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club

While some details of Edward Hernandez's life don't sound like the basis of a comedy show, the local stand-up wants his audiences to know that as difficult as their lives may be, he's been there before. He wants to empathize.Most importantly, though, he wants to make them laugh."I've got a lot of different life experiences," Hernandez, 53, told theduring a recent interview. "I tell a lot of stories about my life and what's been going on — from college to the Navy to marriage to prison to divorce. I take you down a path to where I am now."Hernandez, who spent time in jail for robbing a West Texas jewelry store in the early '90s, knows people are struggling through tough times during the pandemic. His best friend, who was to be the best man at his wedding, died of COVID-19 last year."Everyone is going through these things," he said. "What I want to do is go out there and give them a good time, so they can forget about what they're going through for a while."