Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Times may be tough, but local comic Edward Hernandez wants to get San Antonio laughing

Hernandez will take the stage at LOL Comedy Club Sunday, May 15.

By on Thu, May 12, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LOL COMEDY CLUB
Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
While some details of Edward Hernandez's life don't sound like the basis of a comedy show, the local stand-up wants his audiences to know that as difficult as their lives may be, he's been there before. He wants to empathize.

Most importantly, though, he wants to make them laugh.

"I've got a lot of different life experiences," Hernandez, 53, told the Current during a recent interview. "I tell a lot of stories about my life and what's been going on — from college to the Navy to marriage to prison to divorce. I take you down a path to where I am now."

Hernandez, who spent time in jail for robbing a West Texas jewelry store in the early '90s, knows people are struggling through tough times during the pandemic. His best friend, who was to be the best man at his wedding, died of COVID-19 last year.

"Everyone is going through these things," he said. "What I want to do is go out there and give them a good time, so they can forget about what they're going through for a while."

$20-$40, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

About The Author

Kiko Martinez

More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
badchad_ep Photo via Instagram / badchad_ep

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram
Cathedral Rock Park 8002 Grissom Road, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov Cathedral Rock Park — not to be confused with Cathedral Rock in Arizona — lies on the west end of the Leon Creek Greenway. While it had a bad reputation from before the renovations a few years ago (circa mid-2010s), the trails have greatly improved. The areas are well-lit and the trails are paved and marked, making this a great place to bike. Photo via Instagram / siouxi.v

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking
Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
badchad_ep Photo via Instagram / badchad_ep

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram
Cathedral Rock Park 8002 Grissom Road, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov Cathedral Rock Park — not to be confused with Cathedral Rock in Arizona — lies on the west end of the Leon Creek Greenway. While it had a bad reputation from before the renovations a few years ago (circa mid-2010s), the trails have greatly improved. The areas are well-lit and the trails are paved and marked, making this a great place to bike. Photo via Instagram / siouxi.v

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking
Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
badchad_ep Photo via Instagram / badchad_ep

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram
Cathedral Rock Park 8002 Grissom Road, (210) 207-7275, sanantonio.gov Cathedral Rock Park — not to be confused with Cathedral Rock in Arizona — lies on the west end of the Leon Creek Greenway. While it had a bad reputation from before the renovations a few years ago (circa mid-2010s), the trails have greatly improved. The areas are well-lit and the trails are paved and marked, making this a great place to bike. Photo via Instagram / siouxi.v

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking
Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Trending

Comic and talk show star Chelsea Handler brings her Vaccinated and Horny tour to San Antonio Saturday

By Mike McMahan

While Lately may be her best-known property, Handler has stayed active, most recently hosting a Netflix show titled, simply enough, Chelsea.

As strike drags on, San Antonio Symphony cancels the remainder of its season

By Sanford Nowlin

Symphony musicians and supporters gather in front of the Tobin Center, the venue where the orchestra normally plays, as part of a labor rally.

Notorious partier Bert Kreischer to perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday

By Kiko Martinez

Notorious partier Bert Kreischer to perform at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Friday

San Antonio's Tobin Center to host screening of The Secret Garden as part of free film series

By Macks Cook

San Antonio's Tobin Center to host screening of The Secret Garden as part of free film series

Also in Arts

San Antonio Parks and Rec opening eight public pools as weather heats up

By Michael Karlis

Eight city pools will be open starting May 21. Admission is free of charge.

As strike drags on, San Antonio Symphony cancels the remainder of its season

By Sanford Nowlin

Symphony musicians and supporters gather in front of the Tobin Center, the venue where the orchestra normally plays, as part of a labor rally.

San Antonio's striking symphony musicians end mediation, citing management's 'inflexible' offers

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio Symphony musicians carry picket signs in front of the home of Symphony Society Chair Kathleen Weir Vale.

EVO Entertainment will open 12-screen theater and entertainment venue on San Antonio's South Side

By Michael Karlis

EVO Entertainment currently operates six Texas locations, including complexes in Schertz and New Braunfels.
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us