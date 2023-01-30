True crime podcaster Ashley Flowers brings her live tour to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre Ashley Flowers is known for hosting true crime podcasts including The Deck and Crime Junkie.

Author and true crime podcast host Ashley Flowers is coming to San Antonio at a time when live podcaster experiences are skyrocketing in popularity.In her live show The Deck Investigates, the host ofand other true crime pods focuses on taking her audience through the process and methods of exploring notorious cold cases.Despite plagiarism allegations against her and co-host Brit Prawat'spodcast and accusations that they deleted episodes lacking source attribution, Flowers' hardcore fans haven't waned in their support, and she continues to dominate the true crime digital landscape.