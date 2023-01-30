True crime podcaster Ashley Flowers brings her live tour to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

In her live show The Deck Investigates, she focuses on taking her audience through the process and methods of exploring notorious cold cases.

By on Mon, Jan 30, 2023 at 1:00 pm

click to enlarge Ashley Flowers is known for hosting true crime podcasts including The Deck and Crime Junkie. - Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
Ashley Flowers is known for hosting true crime podcasts including The Deck and Crime Junkie.
Author and true crime podcast host Ashley Flowers is coming to San Antonio at a time when live podcaster experiences are skyrocketing in popularity.

In her live show The Deck Investigates, the host of The Deck, Crime Junkie, Red Ball and other true crime pods focuses on taking her audience through the process and methods of exploring notorious cold cases.

Despite plagiarism allegations against her and co-host Brit Prawat's Crime Junkie podcast and accusations that they deleted episodes lacking source attribution, Flowers' hardcore fans haven't waned in their support, and she continues to dominate the true crime digital landscape.

$51.75 and up, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

