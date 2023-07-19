Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Versatile impressionist Jay Pharoah stops in at LOL Comedy Club this weekend

In his standup, Pharoah utilizes his astonishing ability to summon his impression subjects' souls, combining it with a trademark wit and dedication to the bit — not to mention his talent for songwriting and rapping.

By on Wed, Jul 19, 2023 at 8:30 am

After leaving SNL, Pharoah appeared in films including Ride Along and Sing.
Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club
After leaving SNL, Pharoah appeared in films including Ride Along and Sing.
Virginia native Jay Pharoah first rose to prominence on Saturday Night Live, where he became known for his chameleonic impressions — ranging from Denzel Washington to Shaq to a scarily accurate President Barack Obama.

During his tenure, he became one of the show's surprise standouts in a rocky transition that followed the departure of classic cast members Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig and Seth Meyers. After his abrupt 2016 departure, Pharoah reinvented himself, playing both live-action and voice roles in films including Ride Along, Sing and even last month's horror comedy The Blackening.

In his standup, Pharoah utilizes his astonishing ability to summon his impression subjects' souls, combining it with a trademark wit and dedication to the bit — not to mention his talent for songwriting and rapping.

$60-$240, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 21, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

