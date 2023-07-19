Versatile impressionist Jay Pharoah stops in at LOL Comedy Club this weekend

Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club After leaving SNL, Pharoah appeared in films including Ride Along and Sing.

Virginia native Jay Pharoah first rose to prominence on, where he became known for his chameleonic impressions — ranging from Denzel Washington to Shaq to a scarily accurate President Barack Obama.During his tenure, he became one of the show's surprise standouts in a rocky transition that followed the departure of classic cast members Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig and Seth Meyers. After his abrupt 2016 departure, Pharoah reinvented himself, playing both live-action and voice roles in films includingand even last month's horror comedyIn his standup, Pharoah utilizes his astonishing ability to summon his impression subjects' souls, combining it with a trademark wit and dedication to the bit — not to mention his talent for songwriting and rapping.