Versatile impressionist Jay Pharoah stops in at LOL Comedy Club this weekend

Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club
After leaving SNL, Pharoah appeared in films including Ride Along and Sing.
Virginia native Jay Pharoah first rose to prominence on Saturday Night Live
, where he became known for his chameleonic impressions — ranging from Denzel Washington to Shaq to a scarily accurate President Barack Obama.
During his tenure, he became one of the show's surprise standouts in a rocky transition that followed the departure of classic cast members Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig and Seth Meyers. After his abrupt 2016 departure, Pharoah reinvented himself, playing both live-action and voice roles in films including Ride Along
, Sing
and even last month's horror comedy The Blackening
.
In his standup, Pharoah utilizes his astonishing ability to summon his impression subjects' souls, combining it with a trademark wit and dedication to the bit — not to mention his talent for songwriting and rapping.
$60-$240, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 21, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
