Vintage Block Party will take over San Antonio's Blue Star Arts Complex on Saturday

Joseph Thomas
Brickadelic Vintage Market partnered with Augustine Vintage, Divine Sunshine Collective and Helotes Creek Studios for the event.
Blue Star Art Complex's Vintage Block Party offers a chance to celebrate the onset of summer in Southtown with shopping, eats and music.
Brickadelic Vintage Market partnered with Augustine Vintage, Divine Sunshine Collective and Helotes Creek Studios to bring a lively and versatile market-slash-block-party to the complex.
Bexar Brass and DJ Kai will provide the tunes as shoppers browse a variety of vintage and pop-up boutiques offering anything from retro and vintage threads to handmade student art (Trinity Art) and elaborate glass terrariums (Micro Terra).
Participating eateries, including Alamode, Sukeban, Stella, Halcyon and Blue Star Brewery will offer vittles for hungry browsers.
Free, 6-11 p.m. Saturday, May 28, Blue Star Arts Complex, 1420 S. Alamo St., (210) 354-3775, bluestarartscomplex.com.
