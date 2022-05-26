Vintage Block Party will take over San Antonio's Blue Star Arts Complex on Saturday

The event will feature a variety of vintage and pop-up boutiques, live music and plenty of food.

By on Thu, May 26, 2022 at 8:30 am

click to enlarge Brickadelic Vintage Market partnered with Augustine Vintage, Divine Sunshine Collective and Helotes Creek Studios for the event. - JOSEPH THOMAS
Joseph Thomas
Brickadelic Vintage Market partnered with Augustine Vintage, Divine Sunshine Collective and Helotes Creek Studios for the event.
Blue Star Art Complex's Vintage Block Party offers a chance to celebrate the onset of summer in Southtown with shopping, eats and music.

Brickadelic Vintage Market partnered with Augustine Vintage, Divine Sunshine Collective and Helotes Creek Studios to bring a lively and versatile market-slash-block-party to the complex.

Bexar Brass and DJ Kai will provide the tunes as shoppers browse a variety of vintage and pop-up boutiques offering anything from retro and vintage threads to handmade student art (Trinity Art) and elaborate glass terrariums (Micro Terra).

Participating eateries, including Alamode, Sukeban, Stella, Halcyon and Blue Star Brewery will offer vittles for hungry browsers.

Free, 6-11 p.m. Saturday, May 28, Blue Star Arts Complex, 1420 S. Alamo St., (210) 354-3775, bluestarartscomplex.com.

White Water Bay at Six Flags Fiesta Texas 17000 W I-10, (210) 697-5050, sixflags.com/fiestatexas For double the fun, you'll thank yourself for hitting up Fiesta Texas. Have your fun on the regular coasters at night when it's slightly cooler, but first beat the heat at White Water Bay. There's a variety of water rides and attractions, such as the Bahama Blaster, Bermuda Triangle, Big Bender and more! Of course, you can't forget about the Texas-shaped pool, nicknamed the Lone Star Lagoon, and the massive Tornado. Seriously, you'll be sorry if you don't stop by before summer ends. Photo via Instagram / sixflagsfiestatexas

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 876-1234, thompsonhotels.com The Thompson San Antonio – Riverwalk's 2,000 square foot swimming pool isn't just gorgeous — it's exclusive. Available only to hotel guests and residents of The Arts Residences, the fourth-floor Cenote Pool Deck features panoramic views of downtown San Antonio, luxury cabanas, live performances and dedicated VIP services in addition to the pool itself. Photo via Instagram / thompsonsanantonio

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into
Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio

Everything we saw as drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté worked it Thursday night in San Antonio
kelleytattoo Photo via Instagram / kelleytattoo

30 amazing San Antonio tattoo artists you should be following on Instagram

