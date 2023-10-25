Where to eat, drink and party in San Antonio this Halloween

click to enlarge Shutterstock / VGstockstudio San Antonians looking for a scary good time this Halloween can start right here.

It’s spooky season, San Antonio, and bars and restaurants citywide are getting into the spirit with parties, meal deals and terrifyingly tasty tipples. This is by no means an exhaustive list, but it’s a great jumping off point for those looking for a wicked good time.Brass Monkey will host a Spooktacular Halloween Party on Oct. 31, featuring a costume contest with cash prizes worth up to $500. The party rolls from 9 p.m.-2 a.m., and patrons should expect to remove their masks to have their ID verified.A free potluck-style buffet and drink specials will fuel the fun at Fiasco Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8 p.m.-close. Patrons can also play free shuffleboard and take part in a costume contest for the chance to win cash prizes.This country and western joint will kick off a spooky week Wednesday, Oct. 25 with a college night party featuring $3 drink specials all night. The party continues Thursday, Friday and Saturday with costume contests and free entry to everyone 21 and up wearing a costume.Meet a new boo at Camp 1604’s Singles Halloween Party this Saturday, Oct. 28. The singles mixer will feature a costume contest, psychic readings, mechanical bull rides, drink specials and food truck fare. The 21-and-up party hosted by Modern Mingle begins at 8 p.m.This south-of-downtown party will start early — 4 p.m. — on Saturday, Oct. 28, and include drink specials, spooky raffles and dogs for adoption.Children of the '80’s can relive prom Friday, Oct. 27 at this shindig, which will feature music from San Antonio group Passing Strangers, known for its '80s new wave covers. The 21-and-up prom has a $7 cover charge, and it runs 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.Halloween costumes, karaoke, tasty brews and pizza will take over this craft-beer haven Saturday, Oct. 28. The event will feature a special tapping of Ingenious Beer’s Stout Chocula Imperial milk stout with chocolate and marshmallows and Boo Berry Fluff, a tart Berliner conditioned with blueberries and marshmallows. The party, which also includes a costume contest, starts at 9 p.m.Alamo Beer is encouraging revelers to bring the whole family to what it's billing as a safe Halloween party that runs 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. The free event will include family-friendly karaoke, a costume contest and trunk-or-treating in the brewery’s parking lot.Friday, Oct. 27, Be Kind & Rewind will hosts its inaugural Retroween costume party, promising to give away $2400 in cash and prizes throughout the evening. DJ Chacho will spin '80s, '90s and 2000s-era tunes in the main room, and Halloween house party vibes will reign in the Vice Room with DJ Mess. The 21-and-up free party starts at 9 p.m.This high-end downtown hotel will host a Saturday, Oct. 28, Willy Wonka-themed Halloween Party featuring candy-infused desserts, specialty cocktails, a live DJ and a costume contest. The prizes include a one-night stay at the hotel and a dinner at Landrace for two. A free, Instagram-worthy Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest is scheduled inside the hotel lobby at 1 p.m., and all dog moms and dads are invited to bring along their costumed mutts.The Boerne eatery will host an afternoon trunk-or-treat event from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, featuring a live DJ set and Halloween market. Onsite local vendors will include Rubi Slippers Creations, Hill County Sweet Spots and Cositas Bonitas.This burger spot will give all kids 15 and under a free 9-ounce original shake when they wear their costume in-store on Halloween day.