Wicked to defy gravity at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre from Dec. 20-Jan. 7

The musical's North American Tour cast boasts an exciting roster of rising Broadway stars, including Olivia Valli (Elphaba), Celia Hottenstein (Galinda) and more.

By on Mon, Dec 18, 2023 at 8:00 am

Wicked is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
Joan Marcus
Wicked will ring in the holidays and new year in San Antonio.

The musical sensation's current North American tour celebrates 20 years of gravity-defying vocals, spellbinding set design and a heartrending story that paints the Wicked Witch of the West in a whole new shade of green.

Winner of three Tony Awards and one Grammy, Wicked begins in the Land of Oz years before Dorothy's arrival. Long before her days of wicked-witch infamy, Elphaba is a freshman at Shiz University, poring over spellbooks and aspiring to make a difference with her magic. Ostracized by her peers for her grotesque green skin, Elphaba is assigned to room with the conventionally attractive and wildly popular Galinda, later known as Glinda the Good Witch.

Fixated on their differences, Elphaba and Galinda initially butt heads, but gradually come to understand one another and become inseparable. When Elphaba unearths evidence that the Wonderful Wizard of Oz is a fraud, she leaps into action to overthrow him, begging Galinda to join her. But Galinda, well on her way to becoming Oz royalty, finds herself caught between jeopardizing the reputation she worked her whole life to build or permanently pushing away her dearest friend.

Following in the legendary footsteps of original Wicked cast members Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, the North American Tour cast boasts an exciting roster of rising Broadway stars, including Olivia Valli (Elphaba), Celia Hottenstein (Galinda) and more.

$54 and up, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20-Jan. 7, additional showtimes available online, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Tags:

